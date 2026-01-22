Retta Thala's Siddhi Is A Gorgeous Dimpled Beauty!

Siddhi Idnani never really screams for attention but still gets it. One dimpled smile, one soft gaze and suddenly even the simplest outfit feels special.

The Retta Thala actress does not rely on loud clothes or over the top styling. Instead, she lets easy silhouettes and her natural glow do the work.

Here are some of her cutest fashion moments that prove you do not need to try too hard to look like a total heart stealer.

IMAGE: That white tank and grey blazer combo is such a mood. With denims, vintage sunnies and layered necklaces, Siddhi makes everyday dressing look like a Pinterest board. All photographs: Kind courtesy Siddhi Idnani/Instagram

IMAGE: The striped butter yellow dress with puff sleeves is peak sunshine energy. It is the kind of outfit that instantly lifts your mood the moment you put it on.

IMAGE: Her tee may say that she only wants drama in movies but she also brings it to her wardrobe. She styles her quirky tee with a ribbed green cap, chunky specs and a shoulder bag for that cute nerd look.

IMAGE: A simple polka dot dress suddenly feels party ready when you add a Valentino bag and gold earrings. Accessories really can change everything.

IMAGE: The soft dewy makeup with a tiny bindi and nose pin is pure magic. If looks could kill, Siddhi would definitely be the prime suspect.

IMAGE: The neutral-toned blouse and pleated skirt combo with matching Gucci bag and sunglasses shows how Siddhi can rock a neutral palette.

IMAGE: Her yellow Indo western suit with a floral halter blouse, palazzos and a cape is straight up sunshine in outfit form. Bright, happy and totally Siddhi.