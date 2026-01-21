HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
One Two Cha Cha Chaa's Nyraa Banerji Reveals A Secret

One Two Cha Cha Chaa's Nyraa Banerji Reveals A Secret

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 21, 2026 12:22 IST

Nyraa Banerji LOVES pink and she is not shy about it. Her wardrobe looks like it stepped straight out of a Barbie dreamhouse.

Whether it's soft pastels, bubblegum hues or shimmery pinks, the One Two Cha Cha Chaa actress treats them all like neutrals.

Here’s a peek at all the times she proved that she is a Barbie girl at heart. 

IMAGE: Nyraa looks straight out of a Barbie movie in this baby pink tweed set. The cropped blazer and skirt feel playful while the pearls and high pony add full doll vibes. All photographs: Kind courtesy Nyraa Banerji/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The pink strapless dress is all about shine and drama. She skips jewellery and lets the glitter do all the talking because, sometimes, being extra is the whole point.

 

IMAGE: In a soft pink off-shoulder dress with a ruffle sleeve and a big buckle at the waist, Nyraa gives us the perfect lunch date look.

 

IMAGE: Shimmery lehengas always look like a dream but Nyraa takes it up a notch with a cutesy Barbie pink blouse and long danglers.

 

IMAGE: She poses wearing layers of pink tulle and skips the jewellery; glossy lips and metallic eyes complete the fairytale look.

 

IMAGE: This is the kind of dress you wear for brunch with your girls and end up taking 50 selfies in.

 

IMAGE: The crop top, mini skirt and oversized blazer clearly say, ‘This Barbie cannot be messed with.’

REDIFF STYLE
