Black Is Janhvi, Hansika's Favourite Colour

Lessons in Black Dressing are a tutorial dear reader we must offer you at frequent intervals.

Why?

Because being able to wear black well means you have arrived. It shows sophistication. And real understanding of fashion.

Also black is very practical as it's instantly flattering and has a slimming effect.

Learn how to wear this both classic and a little badass colour by having a dekko at how our filmi log does it.

Possibly the biggest population of black items -- be they clothes, shoes, bags, lingerie, accessories in the inkiest hue -- live in Bollywood.

IMAGE: Most of New York must wonder who this bombshell in the park is.

Janhvi Kapoor's elevated black basics, worn with light makeup, makes the mark perfectly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Lace in the right places does great justice to black.

Shivaleeka Oberoi knows that.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivaleeka Oberoi/Instagram

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani needs no Maska. She is aware she is on a good wicket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

IMAGE: White sand. Black bikini. 79,186 likes. Raai Laxmi is the winner who takes it all.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

IMAGE: Extra-sexy black clothes need a smouldering expression to carry them off.

Pragya Jaiswal's 'IIFA (car) dump' will remind you of prom night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: This is the first time we have seen a polka-dotted black sari. And Alia Bhatt is wearing it. And wearing it well.

We don't care for the back-to-school hairstyle -- it's boring!, Alia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

1

IMAGE: Adventure girl Sonnalli Seygall nails off-road trip attire without burning a hole in her wallet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com