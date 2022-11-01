News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Janhvi, Kiara, Katrina's FABULOUS OCTOBER Fashion

Janhvi, Kiara, Katrina's FABULOUS OCTOBER Fashion

By NAMRATA THAKKER
November 01, 2022 09:59 IST
Whether it's Diwali or promotional events, our Bollywood divas never fail to turn heads with their style choices.

Namrata Thakker looks at the ladies who rocked fashion in October.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has been slaying her promotional looks for Mili, but her smoking hot look in a brown bodycon leather dress definitely tops our list.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde goes chic while giving us all sorts of tropical vibes in a strapless green and white maxi dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha gets into the festive mood wearing a red and sand garden print sharara set in with matching cape from Designer Arpita Mehta's latest collection.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif makes a colourful style statement as she steps out to promote Phone Bhoot in a pair of neon green pants teamed with a quirky printed shirt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chaddha/Instagram

For her cocktail ceremony, Richa Chadha wore a custom gold embroidered sari designed by Krisha Bajaj and looked regal from head-to-toe.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Upping the glamour quotient and how!

Here's Kiara Advani redefines sexy in a black sequin-embroidered lace jumpsuit paired with a huge leather corset belt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday isn't a sari girl, but she can pull off six yards of elegance quite effortlessly

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan in Designer Neeta Lulla's powder blue sequin sari is a sight to behold.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

We love Mouni Roy's mix-and-match all black ensemble. Her shimmery black corset top with thigh-high slit skirt looks quite scintillating.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Gorgeous mom-to-be Bipasha Basu nails her Diwali look in a vibrant purple gharara set.

 

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
