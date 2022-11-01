Janhvi, Kiara, Katrina's FABULOUS OCTOBER Fashion

Whether it's Diwali or promotional events, our Bollywood divas never fail to turn heads with their style choices.
Namrata Thakker looks at the ladies who rocked fashion in October.
Janhvi Kapoor has been slaying her promotional looks for Mili, but her smoking hot look in a brown bodycon leather dress definitely tops our list.
Pooja Hegde goes chic while giving us all sorts of tropical vibes in a strapless green and white maxi dress.
Sonakshi Sinha gets into the festive mood wearing a red and sand garden print sharara set in with matching cape from Designer Arpita Mehta's latest collection.
Katrina Kaif makes a colourful style statement as she steps out to promote Phone Bhoot in a pair of neon green pants teamed with a quirky printed shirt.
For her cocktail ceremony, Richa Chadha wore a custom gold embroidered sari designed by Krisha Bajaj and looked regal from head-to-toe.
Upping the glamour quotient and how!
Here's Kiara Advani redefines sexy in a black sequin-embroidered lace jumpsuit paired with a huge leather corset belt.
Ananya Panday isn't a sari girl, but she can pull off six yards of elegance quite effortlessly
Hina Khan in Designer Neeta Lulla's powder blue sequin sari is a sight to behold.
We love Mouni Roy's mix-and-match all black ensemble. Her shimmery black corset top with thigh-high slit skirt looks quite scintillating.
Gorgeous mom-to-be Bipasha Basu nails her Diwali look in a vibrant purple gharara set.