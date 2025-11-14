Alia Chooses Awesome!

Alia Bhatt is officially in her global glam era and her latest appearance in Dubai just sealed the deal.

The actress stepped out as the brand ambassador for Damac Islands along with Ranbir Kapoor, wearing a vintage Bob Mackie masterpiece and honestly, it’s giving old Hollywood meets modern Bollywood vibes.

Known as the Sultan of Sequins, Bob Mackie -- the designer behind some of Cher’s most iconic, jaw-dropping looks -- has redefined American pop glamour.

And now, decades later, Alia’s turning heads in one of his archival creations -- a 1980s ivory sequin and nude stretch-net gown featuring a high slit proving that vintage can be just as powerful as anything fresh off the runway.

To let the legendary piece shine, Alia kept things minimal yet luxe with solitaire earrings, worth a whopping Rs 4.56 lakh, from the House of Yaarane.

With this look, Alia Bhatt wore history, sparkle and star power. And yes, Cher would definitely approve.