Daring Cutout Styles From Milan

Please click on the images for a better look at 7 trendy cutout silhouettes from Milan Fashion Week worth scooping up.
IMAGE: Sexy, sophisticated and very bold!
This black cutout dress is for those who dare to bare.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
IMAGE: The cutout trend is only getting bolder and here's all the proof one needs.
Photograph: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images
IMAGE: The strappy chest and midriff cutout make this look to hot to handle.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
IMAGE: A model showcases a look in red with shoulder cutouts.
Photograph: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images
IMAGE: Whimsical and fun! This off-the-shoulder dress is impossibly cool.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
IMAGE: A stunning way to show off your stomach while making a statement.
Photograph: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images
IMAGE: All eyes will be on you in this gorgeous gown which is vintage yet modern.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com