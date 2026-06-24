Avoid Costly Mistakes In ITR Filing

With more granular reporting and enhanced data matching, mismatches are likely to be identified more quickly.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

The income-tax return (ITR) filing season for assessment year (AY) 2026-2027 is underway, and millions of salaried taxpayers are preparing to file their returns.

While many rely on Form 16 only, tax filing has become more nuanced because of the annual information statement (AIS), wider data reporting, and stricter verification systems.

Key Points Expanded ITR-1 eligibility allows taxpayers with limited long-term capital gains to avoid filing ITR-2.

Taxpayers must reconcile Form 16, AIS and Form 26AS to prevent mismatches and compliance issues.

Enhanced disclosure requirements increase scrutiny of donations, investments and income reporting accuracy.

Selecting the correct ITR form depends on income sources, assets, capital gains and business activities.

Experts advise filing revised returns promptly if omissions or reporting errors are discovered after submission.

Key ITR changes for AY 2026-2027

According to tax experts, the expansion of ITR-1 eligibility will affect the largest number of salaried taxpayers.

Earlier, even small capital gains from listed shares or equity mutual funds required filing ITR-2.

This year taxpayers can continue to use ITR-1 if long-term capital gains were up to Rs 1.25 lakh in 2025-2026.

A person can also file ITR-1 if they own up to two self-occupied properties.

"More importantly, this year is about data visibility.

"With wider reporting and stronger verification systems, even small omissions in interest income or investment transactions can trigger mismatches.

"The focus is on ensuring all reported information matches the department's records," says Vishwas Panjiar, managing partner, SVAS Business Advisors.

Taxpayers now need to provide more detailed disclosures.

For instance, those claiming deduction for donations may need to provide transaction reference numbers, bank details, and Indian Financial System Code (IFSC).

Donations to political parties require disclosure of the recipient's name and permanent account number (PAN).

"With more granular reporting and enhanced data matching, mismatches are likely to be identified more quickly," says Neeraj Agarwala, senior partner, Nangia & Co.

Reconcile Form 16, AIS, and Form 26AS

Many taxpayers assume that Form 16 contains everything needed to file a return.

In reality, it only captures information reported by the employer.

Taxpayers should first reconcile salary income and tax deducted at source (TDS) in Form 16 with Form 26AS.

They should then review AIS for income sources outside the employer's purview.

"The most common omissions in ITR filing are interest income, dividends, and capital gains from mutual fund redemptions," says Panjiar.

Taxpayers should not rely only on AIS while filing returns.

"Its contents should be reconciled with Form 16, Form 16A, bank statements, capital gains statements and other financial records.

"Proper verification can help prevent omissions, reporting errors and mismatches that may lead to notices or compliance queries later," says Agarwala.

Check reason for mismatch

When Form 16, AIS and Form 26AS do not match, identify why the difference exists.

For TDS-related issues, Form 26AS is particularly important because it reflects the department's tax records.

If TDS appears in Form 16 but not in Form 26AS, follow up with the employer or deductor before filing.

"For income mismatches, rely on underlying records such as bank statements, interest certificates and broker statements.

"AIS is a valuable compliance tool, but errors such as duplicate reporting or incorrect classifications can occur.

"In such cases, use the AIS feedback facility and retain supporting documents," says Panjiar.

Choose right ITR form

ITR-1 is meant for resident individuals with income up to Rs 50 lakh from salary, up to two house properties, and other sources such as interest and dividends, with only limited capital gains reporting.

ITR-2 applies to individuals with income above Rs 50 lakh, substantial capital gains, foreign assets or income, agricultural income exceeding Rs 5,000, or those who are company directors.

ITR-3 applies when business or professional income, such as consulting, freelancing, content creation or trading income, accompanies salary income.

ITR-4 is available only to taxpayers eligible for the presumptive taxation scheme.

"Many filing errors occur because taxpayers focus solely on salary income and overlook other income streams or assets.

"Reviewing the full financial profile before filing can help avoid defective return notices," says Panjiar.

Common errors and their consequences

Any change in income, asset holdings or transactions may require a different ITR form from the one used previously.

"Using the wrong form can lead to inadequate disclosures and penalties.

"For example, a taxpayer with foreign assets filing ITR-1 may fail to report those assets, while someone who sold a property during the year may need to shift from ITR-1 to ITR-2," says Aarti Raote, partner, Deloitte India.

Old Vs New Regime

Old versus new tax regime: Compare before filing

The new regime is the default option.

Taxpayers should compare the tax liability under both regimes after considering their income, eligible deductions and exemptions.

Even if a taxpayer chooses one regime with the employer during the year, they can change the regime while filing the return.

According to tax experts, employees claiming substantial deductions such as house rent allowance (HRA), leave travel concession (LTC), deductions under Chapter VI-A or home loan benefits may still find the old tax regime more beneficial.

Raote stresses final checks before submission.

"Compare the details reported in the AIS, tax information summary (TIS), and Form 26AS with the income disclosed in the return to ensure nothing has been omitted.

"Taxpayers should also review Form 16 to verify that all eligible deductions have been claimed and that the figures reported in the return match the information provided by the employer," says Raote.

Correct mistakes quickly

If a taxpayer discovers an omission, incorrect disclosure, wrong deduction claim, or any error in income reporting after filing the return, they should file a revised return under Section 139(5) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

A revised return should contain complete and accurate information.

"Do not wait for a notice from the department once an error has been identified.

"Promptly filing a revised return demonstrates voluntary compliance and can help minimise the risk of future disputes or notices," says Agarwala.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff