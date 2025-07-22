ITR Filing: Your Essential Document Checklist

Organise your PAN, Form 16, Form 26AS, AIS, and all other proofs before e-filing.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using Microsoft CoPilot has only been posted for representational purposes.

Accurate, stress-free ITR filing depends on having all your documents ready before you start. Missing just one key form can delay your refund or flag your return for errors.

This section gives you a complete, step-by-step checklist of every document you need -- from basic PAN and Aadhaar to detailed statements like Form 16, Form 26AS, and the new Annual Information Statement (AIS) -- plus practical tips on where to find them and how to check for accuracy.

Preparation here saves you time and trouble later.

All Documents You Need Before Filing

Preparation is the secret to fast, mistake-free tax filing. Here's your step-by-step checklist for a smooth ITR experience:

Key Documents Checklist:

PAN Card : Your 10-digit tax identification number.

: Your 10-digit tax identification number. Aadhaar Card : Mandatory for most resident taxpayers when e-filing, unless specifically exempt under Income Tax rules.

: Mandatory for most resident taxpayers when e-filing, unless specifically exempt under Income Tax rules. Form 16 : Issued by your employer(s), details salary and TDS.

: Issued by your employer(s), details salary and TDS. Form 26AS : The 'tax passbook,' available from the income tax portal.

: The 'tax passbook,' available from the income tax portal. AIS (Annual Information Statement) : Detailed statement of your financial transactions (more about Form 26AS and AIS later).

: Detailed statement of your financial transactions (more about Form 26AS and AIS later). Bank Statements : Shows interest, dividends, or other deposits.

: Shows interest, dividends, or other deposits. Investment Proofs : Mutual fund statements, PPF, life insurance receipts, NSC, ELSS.

: Mutual fund statements, PPF, life insurance receipts, NSC, ELSS. Loan Statements : Home loan principal, education loans (interest component).

: Home loan principal, education loans (interest component). Rent Receipts : If you claim HRA or rent deduction.

: If you claim HRA or rent deduction. Property Sale/Purchase Papers : For capital gains calculations.

: For capital gains calculations. Other Income Details : Pension, annuities, side job earnings.

: Pension, annuities, side job earnings. Previous Returns: Helpful for carry-forward deductions and cross-verification.

While most of the above documents are usually at hand, Form 26AS and AIS must be downloaded from the Income Tax portal. Here's how.

How to Access Form 26AS and AIS from the Income Tax Portal

Both Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) can be viewed or downloaded online through the official Income Tax Department portal. Here's how to obtain each document safely and correctly.

How to Download Form 26AS or the Tax Passbook

Form 26AS shows all tax deducted at source (TDS), advance tax, and high-value transactions linked to your PAN. Follow these steps:

Go to the official e-filing portal: www.incometax.gov.in

Click on the 'Login' button and enter your PAN (user ID), password, and verification code to sign in.

Once logged in, go to the 'e-File' tab, then select 'Income Tax Returns' from the dropdown and choose 'View Form 26AS'.

Click 'Confirm' to be safely redirected to the TRACES (TDS-CPC) website.

On TRACES, accept the disclaimer and proceed.

Click on 'View Tax Credit (Form 26AS)'.

Select the Assessment Year and the format you wish to view (HTML for online view or PDF for download).

Enter the verification code and click 'View/Download'.

Open and save the PDF as needed; no password is required for the 26AS PDF.

How to Download AIS (Annual Information Statement)

AIS is an expanded statement covering not only tax paid and deducted, but also all reported financial transactions -- such as savings interest, dividends, property transactions, and investments.

Step-by-Step Process:

Go to www.incometax.gov.in

Log in with your PAN and password.

Navigate to 'Services' > 'Annual Information Statement (AIS)'.

You'll be redirected to the AIS portal.

Accept the disclaimer and click 'Proceed'.

Choose the relevant Assessment Year.

Click 'Download' or 'View' for either the AIS or Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

The downloaded PDF is password-protected. Use your PAN (in uppercase) + DOB in DDMMYYYY format as the password.

Why Organise Early?

Fewer errors : No missing information.

: No missing information. Faster refund : Complete details mean quicker processing.

: Complete details mean quicker processing. Avoids penalties: Fewer mistakes reduce the risk of return rejection.

Special Scenarios:

Changed jobs? Collect Form 16 from all employers.

Sold property/shares? Get sale and purchase records for capital gains.

Tax Deducted on FD, rent, or others? List all TDS certificates.

Digital Docs:

Scan and store critical documents securely. Most portals accept PDFs or images if needed for reference or proof.

Useful Tip:

Create a folder (physical or electronic) each year for all tax papers. Add bank/yearly investment statements as they arrive. It makes tax time a breeze.

With your documents in order, you're now ready to move on to the core of the tax process: filing your return online. Being fully prepared at this stage means fewer mistakes, faster refunds, and a smoother experience from start to finish.