8 Special Recipes For Lord Krishna

Along with prayers and extra loving devotion to Lord Krishna, Janmashtami brings food celebrations, of course.

We offer you 8 recipes, ranging from kheer, sweets to tasty vrat-friendly dishes, on the occasion of his birth.

Photograph: Dhairya Soni for Rediff

Dhaniya Panjiri

Crunchy nuts, makhana (fox nuts), fragrant roasted coriander seeds, ghee and sugar meld together in this flavourful concoction by Jayanti Soni.

Please find the recipe here: Dhaniya Panjiri.

Photograph: Hina Gujral for Rediff

Panjiri Barfi

Panjiri needn't always be served as a crumbly, powdered sweet. Hina Gujral gives this traditional delicacy a clever makeover, using sugar syrup to bind its sweet, savoury flavours into soft, moreish barfi.

Please find the recipe here: Panjiri Barfi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Ricku/Wikimedia Commons

Coconut Laddoos

If you love the comforting combination of coconut and milk, this delightful recipe from Shikha Goel is worth trying.

Please find the recipe here: Coconut Laddoos.

Photograph: Charulata Rao for Rediff

Aval Kesari

Looking for a quick sweet for Janmashtami? Charulata Rao creates a sweet from poha or flattened rice, which Lord Krishna apparently adored. To poha she adds sugar, ghee and nuts.

Please find the recipe here: Aval Kesari.

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Sabudana Khichdi With Toasted Walnuts

A Janmashtami favourite, the sabudana dish gets an interesting rebirth in Shumaila Chauhan's kitchen. She swaps the usual peanuts for toasted walnuts and finishes the dish with juicy pomegranate arils, adding a lovely contrast of crunch and freshness.

Please find the recipe here: Sabudana Khichdi With Toasted Walnuts.

Photograph: Taruna Bakshi for Rediff

Makhana Barfi

Janmashtami celebrations will be a little yummier with Taruna Bakshi, barfi that uses fox nuts, coconut, milk and sesame seeds.

Please find the recipe here: Makhana Barfi.

Photograph: Taruna Deepak for Rediff

7. Sabudana Kheer

Another recipe for Lord Krishna from Taruna Deepak. This one is close to her heart because it comes from her mother's kitchen.

Sweetened with earthy palm jaggery, this dessert has few ingredients -- just milk, nuts and tapioca pearls -- yet makes a lovely offering for Janmashtami.

Please find the recipe here: Sabudana Kheer.

Photograph: Chef Ranveer Brar for Rediff

Kalakand

Chef Ranveer Brar's recipe for the luscious but classic Indian milk sweet is hard to resist. It's a quick recipes that utilises condensed milk and paneer along with elaichi.

Please find the recipe here: Kalakand.