Cool Girl Upgrades? Nora, Mira Say Yes

If there’s one night when playing it safe is off the table, it’s the GQ Best Dressed event.
Held in Mumbai on September 3, the annual style celebration brings together celebrities and fashion personalities who know that great dressing is less about following rules and more about making them your own.
This year’s red carpet was packed with looks that demanded a second glance.
Nora Fatehi
Nora turned denim into full-blown drama, pairing a plunging white cropped shirt with a floor-sweeping denim skirt, chunky gold chains and metallic heels.
Sophie Choudry
Sophie’s rhinestone-covered black gown brought sparkle, skin and serious red-carpet energy. With a plunging neckline, midriff cutout and thigh-high slit, subtle was never part of the plan.
Huma Qureshi
Huma kept things timeless in a figure-hugging black gown, proving classic dressing never goes out of style. An off-shoulder neckline and mermaid hem increased the glam factor.
Shalini Passi
Shalini combined a sequinned gold crop top and mini skirt with a denim jacket and fishnet tights. It’s part disco queen, part street-style rebel and entirely committed to having fun. And she's brought her frog prince with her.
Sonnalli Seygall
Sonnalli’s black halter gown came with everything -- a plunging neckline, high slit, cascading fringe and diamond collar. Basically, every step guaranteed movement and sparkle.
Mira Kapoor
Mira gave the black turtleneck and houndstooth patterned mini skirt a cool-girl upgrade with a silver chain belt and knee-high boots. Minimal? Yes. Basic? Absolutely not.
Mahieka Sharma
Mahieka let her black-and-white cheetah-print mini dress steal the spotlight, adding pointed pumps for a polished finish. The look was bold, playful and ready to pounce.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann went all in on blue, pairing a textured double-breasted suit with wide-leg trousers and a navy shirt. It was tonal dressing but with plenty of personality and power.
Babil Khan
Babil brought rebellious energy to tailoring with a cropped burgundy leather jacket and dramatically wide grey trousers. The result? Part rock star, part fashion week regular, completely unlike a standard suit.
Danish Pandor
Danish mixed classic and contemporary with a royal-blue blazer, striped shirt, patterned tie and crisp white trousers. It’s old-school charm with a fresh, fashion-forward finish.
Dino Morea
Dino relaxed his blue tailoring with a white ribbed tank and white 'n' blue sneakers. The look says he knows how to dress up but would rather keep the evening comfortable.
Armaan Malik
Armaan brought colour to classic tailoring, pairing a white blazer with a mustard shirt and sage-green tie and striped brown trousers.
Karan Tacker
Karan sharpened his tailoring with a low-cut patterned shirt and delicate necklace. The result balanced polished suiting with just enough edge to keep things from feeling predictable.
Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapoor
Kritika chose a polished black skirt suit while Gaurav kept things laid back in a beige blazer, black tee and charcoal trousers. Different looks, perfectly matched fashion energy.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff