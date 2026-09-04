Cool Girl Upgrades? Nora, Mira Say Yes

If there’s one night when playing it safe is off the table, it’s the GQ Best Dressed event.

Held in Mumbai on September 3, the annual style celebration brings together celebrities and fashion personalities who know that great dressing is less about following rules and more about making them your own.

This year’s red carpet was packed with looks that demanded a second glance.

Nora Fatehi

All photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

Nora turned denim into full-blown drama, pairing a plunging white cropped shirt with a floor-sweeping denim skirt, chunky gold chains and metallic heels.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie’s rhinestone-covered black gown brought sparkle, skin and serious red-carpet energy. With a plunging neckline, midriff cutout and thigh-high slit, subtle was never part of the plan.

Huma Qureshi

Huma kept things timeless in a figure-hugging black gown, proving classic dressing never goes out of style. An off-shoulder neckline and mermaid hem increased the glam factor.

Shalini Passi

Shalini combined a sequinned gold crop top and mini skirt with a denim jacket and fishnet tights. It’s part disco queen, part street-style rebel and entirely committed to having fun. And she's brought her frog prince with her.

Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli’s black halter gown came with everything -- a plunging neckline, high slit, cascading fringe and diamond collar. Basically, every step guaranteed movement and sparkle.

Mira Kapoor

Mira gave the black turtleneck and houndstooth patterned mini skirt a cool-girl upgrade with a silver chain belt and knee-high boots. Minimal? Yes. Basic? Absolutely not.

Mahieka Sharma

Mahieka let her black-and-white cheetah-print mini dress steal the spotlight, adding pointed pumps for a polished finish. The look was bold, playful and ready to pounce.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann went all in on blue, pairing a textured double-breasted suit with wide-leg trousers and a navy shirt. It was tonal dressing but with plenty of personality and power.

Babil Khan

Babil brought rebellious energy to tailoring with a cropped burgundy leather jacket and dramatically wide grey trousers. The result? Part rock star, part fashion week regular, completely unlike a standard suit.

Danish Pandor

Danish mixed classic and contemporary with a royal-blue blazer, striped shirt, patterned tie and crisp white trousers. It’s old-school charm with a fresh, fashion-forward finish.

Dino Morea

Dino relaxed his blue tailoring with a white ribbed tank and white 'n' blue sneakers. The look says he knows how to dress up but would rather keep the evening comfortable.

Armaan Malik

Armaan brought colour to classic tailoring, pairing a white blazer with a mustard shirt and sage-green tie and striped brown trousers.

Karan Tacker

Karan sharpened his tailoring with a low-cut patterned shirt and delicate necklace. The result balanced polished suiting with just enough edge to keep things from feeling predictable.

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapoor

Kritika chose a polished black skirt suit while Gaurav kept things laid back in a beige blazer, black tee and charcoal trousers. Different looks, perfectly matched fashion energy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff