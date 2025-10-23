HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The 13 Best Star Looks This Diwali

The 13 Best Star Looks This Diwali

By NAMRATA THAKKER
October 23, 2025 08:54 IST

Like every year, Bollywood went full glam for the festive season and impressed us.

Namrata Thakker picks the 10 most fashionable festive looks.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday gets the Diwali blues, as well as mum Bhavana Panday's endorsement in the comments.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Whether for events, red carpet or festivities, if there's anyone who knows how to rock desi attire to perfection, it's Rashmika Mandanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in her Anarkali dress but it's her statement jewellery that's got our attention.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde looks like a pataka in her heavily embellished, red peplum top, paired with matching flared pants and a dupatta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan makes a strong case for pastels in her apricot and peach toned brocade lehenga-choli designed by Manish Malhotra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy shows us why tissue saris are trending. They look classy, elegant and give you all the right feels for the festival season.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor may have been missing from the big screen but her style game is still on point. She gives the sari look a chic twist.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan's powder blue and gold lehenga set looks stunning. It's easy on the eyes, yet without much drama.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Sreeleela is yet to make her big Bollywood debut but when it comes to fashion, she's already slaying it!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

We love how Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are twinning for the special occasion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan makes it look suave and sophisticated by wearing a white embroidered kurta-pyjama.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh wears a classic black bandhgala jacket with intricate thread-work, dishing out festive vibes and style in equal measure.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi keeps his Diwali look rooted in tradition by donning a fuss-free, stylish three-piece attire designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
