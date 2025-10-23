The 13 Best Star Looks This Diwali

Like every year, Bollywood went full glam for the festive season and impressed us.

Namrata Thakker picks the 10 most fashionable festive looks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday gets the Diwali blues, as well as mum Bhavana Panday's endorsement in the comments.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Whether for events, red carpet or festivities, if there's anyone who knows how to rock desi attire to perfection, it's Rashmika Mandanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in her Anarkali dress but it's her statement jewellery that's got our attention.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde looks like a pataka in her heavily embellished, red peplum top, paired with matching flared pants and a dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan makes a strong case for pastels in her apricot and peach toned brocade lehenga-choli designed by Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy shows us why tissue saris are trending. They look classy, elegant and give you all the right feels for the festival season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor may have been missing from the big screen but her style game is still on point. She gives the sari look a chic twist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan's powder blue and gold lehenga set looks stunning. It's easy on the eyes, yet without much drama.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Sreeleela is yet to make her big Bollywood debut but when it comes to fashion, she's already slaying it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

We love how Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are twinning for the special occasion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan makes it look suave and sophisticated by wearing a white embroidered kurta-pyjama.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh wears a classic black bandhgala jacket with intricate thread-work, dishing out festive vibes and style in equal measure.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi keeps his Diwali look rooted in tradition by donning a fuss-free, stylish three-piece attire designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff