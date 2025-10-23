The 13 Best Star Looks This Diwali

Like every year, Bollywood went full glam for the festive season and impressed us.
Namrata Thakker picks the 10 most fashionable festive looks.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
Ananya Panday gets the Diwali blues, as well as mum Bhavana Panday's endorsement in the comments.
Whether for events, red carpet or festivities, if there's anyone who knows how to rock desi attire to perfection, it's Rashmika Mandanna.
Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in her Anarkali dress but it's her statement jewellery that's got our attention.
Pooja Hegde looks like a pataka in her heavily embellished, red peplum top, paired with matching flared pants and a dupatta.
Sara Ali Khan makes a strong case for pastels in her apricot and peach toned brocade lehenga-choli designed by Manish Malhotra.
Mouni Roy shows us why tissue saris are trending. They look classy, elegant and give you all the right feels for the festival season.
Sonam Kapoor may have been missing from the big screen but her style game is still on point. She gives the sari look a chic twist.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's powder blue and gold lehenga set looks stunning. It's easy on the eyes, yet without much drama.
Sreeleela is yet to make her big Bollywood debut but when it comes to fashion, she's already slaying it!
We love how Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are twinning for the special occasion.
Varun Dhawan makes it look suave and sophisticated by wearing a white embroidered kurta-pyjama.
Riteish Deshmukh wears a classic black bandhgala jacket with intricate thread-work, dishing out festive vibes and style in equal measure.
Siddhant Chaturvedi keeps his Diwali look rooted in tradition by donning a fuss-free, stylish three-piece attire designed by Tarun Tahiliani.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff