HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Avneet, Alaviaa, Aditi Nail Easy-Glam Style With...

Avneet, Alaviaa, Aditi Nail Easy-Glam Style With...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2025 14:01 IST

x

The fashion world, in 2025, is thriving on daring OTT choices owing to the influence of social media. And tube tops taking the spotlight.

These comfy style statements aren't just clothing; they're a canvas for showing off your personality with flair.

Aditi Bhatia

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia's bright printed coords and luxurious Jacquemus bag put her in a cheery mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

 

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: Adorable Avneet Kaur looks cute as a button in a fuzzy pink plush top, chic blue jeans and a white stole. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

 

Srushti Porey

IMAGE: When in doubt, Srushti Porey suggests simplicity. She pairs a timeless white tube top with jeans, elevating her look with a luxe watch and a peppery red cap. Photograph: Kind courtesy Srushti Porey/Instagram

 

Komal Panday

IMAGE: Komal Panday accentuates her svelte midriff in a pristine white lehenga and tube blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Panday/Instagram

 

Alaviaa Jaaferi

IMAGE: Alaviaa Jaaferi is a modern-day sugarplum fairy in her soft pink coords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaaferi/Instagram

 

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Even Alanna Panday's lehengas are sassy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

 

Sayani G

IMAGE: Sayani G serves 70s-inspired glam with a bell-bottom suit and sleek black tube top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

Alaya F

IMAGE: Alaya F wows in an edgy monochrome avatar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

Waluscha De Sousa

IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa smoulders in her off-white lehenga. Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Aditi Bhatia

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Who Are Bollywood's Fashion Princesses?
Who Are Bollywood's Fashion Princesses?
Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress
Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress
Triptii, Kirti Are Fixated On...
Triptii, Kirti Are Fixated On...
Sukriti, Mouni Look Amazing In The Colour Of 2025
Sukriti, Mouni Look Amazing In The Colour Of 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Have These Nuts And Dried Fruits Every Morning!

webstory image 2

8 Offbeat Places To Enjoy Snow In India

webstory image 3

Office Etiquette: What You Must NOT Do

VIDEOS

Meet Kashmir's chess champion Minha Ayaz1:20

Meet Kashmir's chess champion Minha Ayaz

Kashmir's iconic Chinar trees get geo-tagged with unique Aadhaar-like codes1:20

Kashmir's iconic Chinar trees get geo-tagged with unique...

American Airlines plane 'collides midair' with Black Hawk helicopter1:22

American Airlines plane 'collides midair' with Black Hawk...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD