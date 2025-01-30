Avneet, Alaviaa, Aditi Nail Easy-Glam Style With...

The fashion world, in 2025, is thriving on daring OTT choices owing to the influence of social media. And tube tops taking the spotlight.

These comfy style statements aren't just clothing; they're a canvas for showing off your personality with flair.

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia's bright printed coords and luxurious Jacquemus bag put her in a cheery mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Adorable Avneet Kaur looks cute as a button in a fuzzy pink plush top, chic blue jeans and a white stole. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: When in doubt, Srushti Porey suggests simplicity. She pairs a timeless white tube top with jeans, elevating her look with a luxe watch and a peppery red cap. Photograph: Kind courtesy Srushti Porey/Instagram

IMAGE: Komal Panday accentuates her svelte midriff in a pristine white lehenga and tube blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Alaviaa Jaaferi is a modern-day sugarplum fairy in her soft pink coords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaaferi/Instagram

IMAGE: Even Alanna Panday's lehengas are sassy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Sayani G serves 70s-inspired glam with a bell-bottom suit and sleek black tube top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Alaya F wows in an edgy monochrome avatar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa smoulders in her off-white lehenga. Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

