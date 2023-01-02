AstroSpeak: What 2023 Holds For You

What does 2023 hold for you personally?
Let Chirag Daruwalla, who is following in the footsteps of his famed astrologer father, the late Bejan Daruwalla, tell you.
Illustrations: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
2023 could turn out to be an auspicious year.
Your income will increase.
You could, however, develop an inferiority complex regarding your work and feel disappointed at your workplace.
At the beginning of the year, there will be gatherings with friends. You will meet your relatives as well, probably at a wedding.
You could face difficulties in your love life but your relationship will survive.
Focus on your health as you may have health-related problems.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Ganesha says 2023 will be financially beneficial; it is a good year for you to plan long term investments.
Professionally too, the year will prove to be a blessing.
At the beginning of the year, you might plan something auspicious for your family. You will also meet an old friend who will bring you much joy.
Your love life will improve. If your partner has been angry with you about something, their displeasure will disappear in January. There will be ample opportunity romance each other.
Health will be good this year.
Aries ( March 21 - April 19)
Ganesha says your finances will improve as the new year dawns. You will profit by investing in the stock market.
At the beginning of the year, you will face pressure at work due to which you will be able to give little time to your personal life.
Intimacy with friends will increase; you will share your sorrows and pain with them.
You might receive financial support from your in-laws. The relationship between mothers-in-law and their daughters-in-law will improve.
There will be sweetness in your marital life, particularly in the initial months of 2023. Your spouse will understand your feelings.
As far as health is concerned, the new year will prove to be a mixed bag.
At the beginning of the year, you might find yourself getting increasingly angry; you have to overcome this. You may also find yourself under pressure mentally due to an excessive workload.
Taurus ( April 20 - May 20)
Ganesha says your financial plans will be fruitful in the initial months of 2023.
Income from work will increase. However, there is a possibility of spending money on higher education.
Careerwise, the new year will bring a change. Job opportunities will come your way but you have to be ready for them. You could get a chance to join a reputed organisation.
This year, your sweet nature will attract people towards you and you will have their support.
While you and your partner will be each other's strength, you will not be able to give enough time to your love life due to your busy work schedule.
Do not ignore your health, which will see a series of ups and downs. Due to this, your mind will not be able to concentrate on any one thing.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Ganesha says that your expenses might increase due to the ill health of your family members. Prepare yourself for this; controlling unnecessary expenses will help.
This year, competition at the workplace will make you even more capable. When it comes to your career, you will have unstinted support from your family members.
This year, you might perform certain religious rituals at home.
If you are a newly married couple, you might welcome your child.
If you are single, your attraction towards someone may increase.
At the beginning of the year, you need to pay special attention to your diet. Keep in mind that there should be no decrease in the amount of water in the body.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Financially, says Ganesha, you will see a lot of ups and downs. While you will earn well, you won't be able to save.
Career-wise, it is hard work and not luck that will lead you to success.
In the initial days of 2023, the support of friends and people close to you will be negligible.
Your personal life could be stressful in March and you might face certain health related challenges. The health of certain family members can also cause concern. Your health-related expenditure could increase.
Your love life will be the highlight of the year and, in the initial months of 2023, you will get a chance to romance your partner.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Leos, says Ganesha, will need strong financial management; the period from July to November is particularly positive when it comes to money.
You can get the desired results at work and your career could reach new heights.
Your family members will be supportive and you could get financial blessings from your mother.
You will be a little worried due to the decline in the health of some people who are close to you. There can also be ideological differences among family members.
In the New Year, you will get the backing you need from your partner who will support you during your difficult times.
2023 will see great improvement in your mental and physical health.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Financially, you will do well in 2023 and will be able to add to your savings too.
Ganesha says a job transfer could happen this year.
Your family life will be a mixed bag. In the initial months of 2023, you will have the support of your family members. However, you will be busy and will find yourself spending less time with them.
Your beloved will stand with you during every difficulty.
This year, the two of you can plan a wonderful trip together.
2023 will see you in good health due to which your morale will be high.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
You will have to work hard to improve your financial position and succeed in your career.
Ganesha urges you to pay more attention to your communication skills.
At the beginning of the year, the health of your parents may deteriorate.
The year will also see the wedding of a close family member.
You will be stressed about the education and future of your child.
Do not be stubborn in love because doing so will weaken your relationship. Do not put any kind of pressure on your partner.
This year, you can resolve major health issues.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Ganesha says 2023 will shower you with financial benefits. Your source of income will increase. If you have borrowed money, you will be able to repay it.
Professionally, though, you will see ups and downs. Do remember, if you face challenges at work, your courage and confidence will show the way out.
At the beginning of the year, you will have a good time with your family members.
If your child is of marriageable age, she or he will either enter into a good relationship or their existing relationship will strengthen.
If there are any kind of disagreements in your family, they will be resolved.
At the same time, there could be challenges in your love life and you might find yourself under a lot of mental stress.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Ganesha says you will profit from short term investments this year. Do not, however, blindly trust people when it comes to money matters.
At the beginning of the year, you will get a chance to spend time with your family. Due to certain developments on your maternal side, you may remain a little busy.
Barring slight hiccups, 2023 will be good for your love life.
You will face health challenges though, and mental restlessness as well.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Ganesha says 2023 could be a challenging year. Due to a mistake on your part, you could lose money.
If you work hard, you will see success in 2023.
There will be prosperity at the beginning of the year. There will be happiness in the house and it could be because of the arrival of a guest.
Your relationship with your partner will be good.
This year, ensure that laziness is not the dominating factor in your life.
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com