AstroSpeak: What 2023 Holds For You

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

2023 could turn out to be an auspicious year.

Your income will increase.

You could, however, develop an inferiority complex regarding your work and feel disappointed at your workplace.

At the beginning of the year, there will be gatherings with friends. You will meet your relatives as well, probably at a wedding.

You could face difficulties in your love life but your relationship will survive.

Focus on your health as you may have health-related problems.