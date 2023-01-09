How Indians Will Get Married in 2023

There has been a growing shift in weddings happening on non-muhurat dates.



The great Indian wedding is constantly evolving, with couples now looking for unique and meaningful ways to celebrate their big day in a way that reflects their individual personalities.

Aditya Sharma, business head, Weddingz.in, an online platform for wedding venues, explains how aspiring couples would like to tie the knot in 2023:

Wed-Tech

The era of wed-tech is here to stay with digitisation powering the wedding planning industry.

This has shifted the power dynamic with couples taking charge of every aspect of their wedding relying on curated resources and information.

Sustainable, zero waste ideas

Couples have increasingly become eco-conscious, choosing sustainable options and zero-waste means to do things.

Invitations are now becoming redundant as couples prefer e-invites over physical ones.

Many couples have embraced the zero-waste movement.

Most couples do not commit to a pax size during bookings and await RSVP to their e-invites before confirming a pax size. This reduces food waste during weddings.

Interactive decor

Social media aesthetic of any wedding is of utmost importance to new age couples.

They tend to not only choose clutter free, reusable and sustainable options, but also have been moving away from the traditional stage decor to a more interactive and open floor plan so that the couples can enjoy the wedding as much as the guests.

Post wedding party

Couples prefer a post wedding party/celebration to a traditional reception.

This has become a popular trend as couples like to unwind in a more casual setting after a hectic few days.

Non-muhurat weddings

There has been a growing shift in weddings happening on non-muhurat dates or low demand periods.

At Weddingz.in, we have seen a 10 per cent y-o-y growth in weddings being held on non-muhurat dates.

This has especially been a popular trend in the post pandemic weddings.

Bigger pax, cost-effective celebrations

While intimate weddings, a trend made popular during the pandemic, may still be a choice for many, we have noticed a significant increase in average pax size from 150 to 250.

The big fat Indian wedding has made a comeback and it is here to stay.

What is interesting is that many couples reduce the number of days of wedding festivities to two-three days.

Extended celebrations are a thing of the past.

Digitisation of wedding planning is becoming increasingly popular as couples look for more efficient and cost-effective ways to organise their special day.