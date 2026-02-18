The Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Love Story

After winning hearts with their onscreen chemistry, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly getting ready for their happily-ever-after off-screen.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will reportedly wed on February 26.

Before their wedding pictures storm the internet, Namrata Thakker finds out how the two fell in love and all the details about their big day.

Key Points Rashmika and Vijay first met on the sets of their 2017 film Geeta Govindam.

The wedding ceremonies will reportedly start from February 24 in Udaipur; the big day will follow two days later.

On March 4, Vijay and Rashmika will host a wedding reception at Taj Krishna hotel in Hyderabad.

How Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda fell in love

IMAGE: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Geeta Govindam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika and Vijay first met on the sets of their 2017 film, Geeta Govindam. They were dating other people at the time.

In September 2018, Rashmika broke her engagement with her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty.

Vijay was single by then.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna, Dear Comrade Director Bharat Khanna, and Vijay Deverakonda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

After Geeta Govindam became a blockbuster, the duo reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019.

Once again, fans couldn't stop raving about their sizzling chemistry. And that's when rumours about them being together started doing the rounds.

IMAGE: Geeta Govindam Director Parshuram Petla with Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Between 2020 to 2022, Rashmika and Vijay were often spotted at airports and events, arriving separately and yet, at the same time.

They took holidays together and posted pictures on Instagram with similar backgrounds, sending fans in a tizzy.

IMAGE: Rashmika Madanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

We hear Rashmika would attend Vijay's family functions, so it wasn't a surprise when Ananya Panday hinted at Vijay and Rashmika being together on Koffee With Karan in 2022.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Geeta Govindam.

Amid all the rumours, sightings, and confessions, the couple continued to stay mum about their relationship.

News about their engagement made headlines last year.

IMAGE: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna at the promotions of Geeta Govindam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

After celebrating Rashmika's birthday in Oman, the couple allegedly exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony held at Vijay's Hyderabad residence in October. They then brought in the New Year together in Rome.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda: The wedding details

IMAGE: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Dear Comrade. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

After dating for over five years, the couple will reportedly get married on February 26 in Udaipur.

The wedding will be a close knit affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy X IMAGE: Screengrab from the success event of Rashmika Mandanna's film The Girlfriend in Hyderabad.

The wedding ceremonies will reportedly start from February 24 and the lovely couple will tie the knot on February 26.

Like most celeb couples, Vijay and Rashmika have a no-phone policy for their wedding guests.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Recently, two pre-wedding ceremonies were held by both the families -- one at Rashmika's home and the other at Vijay's residence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

On March 4, Vijay and Rashmika will host a wedding reception at Taj Krishna hotel in Hyderabad for their industry friends and colleagues.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff