Devika-Radhik's Home Is As Beautiful As The Weddings They Create

Wedding Designer Devika Narain and Wedding Photographer Joseph Radhik offer an intimate look at their beautifully curated home.

They are known for designing and photographing dream weddings, including that of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and, more recently, Radhika and Anant Ambani.

When celeb Wedding Designer Devika Narain and Wedding Photographer Joseph Radhik opened the doors of their home to season 8 of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is, it was evident that the couple's home reflects their philosophy of creating spaces that embody the personalities of those they are crafted for.

Located in tranquil surroundings, their space is a harmonious blend of personal stories, artistic expression and maximalist interiors, making it a true sanctuary of comfort and creativity.

Their approach to making art accessible and personal is a theme that resonates across their home.

IMAGE: "My home is my favourite place in the whole wide world," says Joseph warmly.

"I've slowly started to realise," he says, "that home as a feeling has always come down to people and not the place."

All photographs: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

IMAGE: Their living room is a space rich with stories and layered with character. "It is the first impression that everyone gets when they come to our home," says Joseph.

IMAGE: Devika, who has designed weddings for Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal as well as Patralekhaa and Rajkumar Rao, brings the same thoughtful approach to designing their home.

"Whether it's the weddings we create or my own home, what makes it truly unique is that it reflects the people it's being designed for," she explains.

IMAGE: Plants, which are very important to Devika, are an integral part of their home. As, of course, is their baby Coopie.

IMAGE: A cozy dining corner nestles in the living room.

IMAGE: Devika's artistic touch shines throughout the home, blending bold, curated choices with accessible art.

IMAGE: "I love that you can find great artists on Instagram. You can walk into places, buy a poster, frame it, put it on a wall, see if you like it."

IMAGE: The bookshelves, which Devika has had for 10 years, are from her first home and reflect the couple's journey.

Filled with books and souvenirs from their travels, they create a dynamic, evolving gallery -- a perfect example of how open shelving adds warmth and personality to a home.

IMAGE: Another distinct part of their home is Devika's study.

"This room is exclusively my space and sort of Coopie, our dog's playroom too," she says.

The room contrasts black-and-white tones with pops of colour."

IMAGE: There's art in their bedroom as well.

At first, Joseph was worried too much art would be a distraction soon found himself happily disabused of that notion.

"It grows on you over a period of time," smiles Devika.

IMAGE: One of their most enchanting spaces is the deck, described by Devika as 'a personal oasis', a tranquil place filled with trees, pots with fish and vibrant greenery.