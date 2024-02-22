News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » At 65K, Would You Buy OnePlus 12?

At 65K, Would You Buy OnePlus 12?

By PRASANNA D ZORE, ASHISH NARSALE
February 22, 2024 12:04 IST
IMAGE: OnePlus 12, the Flowy Emerald variant. All photographs: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com, Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com
 

OnePlus launched its OnePlus 12 series at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan last month.

OnePlus's Never Settle theme gained its reputation by making flagship killer phones at affordable prices, but since last few years they seem to have settled a bit.

This year though they have broken the ice with their OnePlus 12 phone packed with flagship features at par with the competitors that won't dent your pocket.

One would definitely miss the AI tools on OnePlus 12 at a time when the AI revolution is coming to smartphones.

IMAGE: OnePlus 12 starts at Rs 64,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM and Rs 69,999 for 16GB RAM + 512GB ROM.

The OnePlus 12 is powered by the latest AI capable Snapdragon Gen 3 processor; only a software and firmware would be needed to upgrade its AI capabilities; it would be interesting to keep a watch if and when OnePlus does that.

The price which starts at Rs 64,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM and Rs 69,999 for 16GB RAM + 512GB ROM would attract users who don't care much about AI.

Mind you AI doesn't come cheap yet as can be seen with the pricing of its competitor Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra which comes with AI and costs Rs 129,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM; annoyingly, the AI features on the Ultra are free only for a year after which Samsung would charge users for this feature.

IMAGE: OnePlus 12 has a 50 MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch image sensor.

The main reason for any consumer to buy an expensive smartphone is its camera.

The race is on to shrink the capabilities of a professional camera in a slim case of the phone that fits in your pocket.

Oneplus12 boast of a triple camera setup in the rear with Sony's new LYT-808 as the main sensor.

It is a 50 MP camera with a 1/1.4-inch image sensor. It uses double-layer transistor pixel technology and has stacked CMOS image sensor technology.

IMAGE: OnePlus 12 includes a 64MP 3X Periscope Telephoto camera.

According to OnePlus the technology allows the LYT-T808 sensor to capture more light, boosting dynamic range and image quality without needing a large sensor.

The next new upgrade is the 64MP 3X Periscope Telephoto camera, that allows three-times optical zoom and 120X digital zoom (technically speaking, optical zoom allows the camera to zoom in to the object before its captured, while in the digital zoom the camera magnifies and crops the part of image to be zoomed in and sizes it only after taking the picture, losing its image quality in the process).

And the third is the 48MP Ultra-wide camera.

IMAGE: Shot on OnePlus 12.

The phone powers-up on 5400 mAh battery; OnePlus claims that it can be charged fully in 26 minutes with the 100W charger SUPERVOOC included in the box (Thank OnePLus for not charging extra for the charger).

And yes it also supports Wireless Charging, which allows the phone to charge in 55mins using its 50W prosperity AIRVOOC charger not included in the box.

IMAGE: OnePlus 12R also comes in two colour variants, Cool Blue and Iron Gray.

If your budget is even tighter the OnePlus 12R will not unsettle you.

It's powered with last year's flagship processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

See the specification and price comparisons below.

Specifications OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12R
Dimensions   Height x Width x Thickness 16.43 cm x 7.58 cm x  0.92 cm 16.33 cm x 7.53 cm x 0.88 cm
Weight 220 g 207g
Display 6.82 inches with resolution of 3168*1440 (QHD+), 510 ppi, protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.78 inches with resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels, 450 ppi, protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Operating System OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14 OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X 8GB/16GB LPDDR5X
ROM 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 128GB UFS3.1/256GB UFS 4.0
Battery 5,400 mAh Dual-cell 2,700 5,500 mAh Dual-cell 2,750
Camera Wide Camera
Sensor: 50MP Sony's LYT-808 with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

Periscope Telephoto Camera
Sensor: 64MP OmniVision OV64B with 3X optical zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom and Up to 120X digital zoom with OIS

Ultra-wide Camera
Sensor: 48MP Sony IMX581, supports Macro at 3.5 cm

Video
8K video at 24 fps
4K video at 30/60 fps
1080p video at 30/60 fps
720p video at 30/60 fps

Front Camera
Sensor: 32MP Sony IMX615

Video
1080p video at 30 fps (default)
4K video at 30 fps
720p video at 30 fps		 Main Camera
Sensor: 50 MP Sony IMX890 with OIS

Ultra-wide Camera
8MP

Macro Lens
2MP, supports Macro at 4 cm

Video
4K video at 60/30 fps
1080p video at 60/30 fps
720p video at 60/30 fps

Front Camera
16MP

Video
1080p video at 30 fps
720p video at 30 fps
Price 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: Rs 64,999

16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage: Rs 69,999		 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: Rs 39,999

16 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: Rs 45,999
PRASANNA D ZORE, ASHISH NARSALE
