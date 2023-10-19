News
Google to make Pixel smartphone series in India

Source: PTI
October 19, 2023 12:57 IST
Internet major Google will make the Pixel series of smartphones in India and they will become available from 2024 onward, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Google Pixel

Photograph: Roselle Chen/Reuters

Google senior vice president for devices and services, Rick Osterloh, said the company will partner with international contract manufacturers to make the phones in India.

 

"We will start manufacturing Google Pixel series smartphones in India," Osterloh said at the Google for India event in New Delhi.

He made the announcement in the presence of Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Source: PTI
 
