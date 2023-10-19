Google to make Pixel smartphone series in India

Internet major Google will make the Pixel series of smartphones in India and they will become available from 2024 onward, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Photograph: Roselle Chen/Reuters

Google senior vice president for devices and services, Rick Osterloh, said the company will partner with international contract manufacturers to make the phones in India.

"We will start manufacturing Google Pixel series smartphones in India," Osterloh said at the Google for India event in New Delhi.

He made the announcement in the presence of Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.