IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels.com

Indians spend more time on their smartphones daily than the rest of the world, according to a report by marketing platform Inmobi.

Indians spend 4 hours and 5 minutes on an average daily, outdoing global usage by an hour.

Indians use their phones for utilities, gaming, and entertainment.

More than 881 million Indians are 'always on' -- those who can't do without their phones.

