'GF Constantly Wants To Text; I Feel Suffocated'

While personal space is important, it is also vital to ensure that your partner doesn't feel rejected, says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating website.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Have you been in a relationship where your girlfriend/boyfriend constantly demands your time and attention?

What starts as affection begins to feel interfering or annoying after a while.

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating website, suggests how to deal with the tricky issue of space and freedom in a relationship.

You can post your dating and relationship questions to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE.

Anonymous: My girlfriend is too clingy and constantly wants to text or call me even when I'm at work.

I love her but I feel suffocated.

How do I create space in the relationship without hurting her feelings?

I understand your concern. Individual space is important even in a relationship. But communicating this might be difficult.

I suggest an honest and open discussion but refocus the conversation on your need to be attentive at work instead of mentioning the 'need for space'.

For some, the word 'space' can be hurtful.

Frame it as a necessity for your work and not a rejection of her.

You can even propose a proper plan from your end to ease her mind; for instance, tell her that you both can check on each other during lunch break or connect for a short call.

Mention that this way both of you can be more present at work and yet engaged with each other.

While personal space is important, it is also vital to ensure that your partner doesn't feel rejected. Be kind when you have this conversation.

I hope this helps.

You can post your dating and relationship questions to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE.

Please Note: The question and answer in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question, as well as the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.