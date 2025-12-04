'I'm A Repeater. How To Fill IIT-JEE Form?'

rediffGURU Mayank Chandel, founder of CareerStreets, guides aspirants on how to register for the upcoming IIT-Joint Entrance Exam.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE) Main 2026 exam will be held in two sessions -- January 21-30, 2026, for session 1 and April 1-10, 2026, for Session 2.

Organised by the National Testing Agency, the applicant's performance in the exam will enable admission into the top engineering colleges in the country, including the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology and the centrally funded technical institutes.

Who can apply for the IIT-JEE 2026?

Can a Class 12 repeater also appear for IIT-JEE?

What are the rules and limitations for those appearing for JEE-Main as a fresh candidate through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)?

Anonymous: How do I fill my IIT-JEE Mains 2026 registration form?

I am a repeater and I gave my Class 12 boards in 2024 from the PCB (physics, chemistry, biology) stream but I will be taking a separate math board exam in 2026.

Since you are appearing for an additional math paper in 2026, you will also have to show that separately later.

In the JEE Main form, there is a field: 'If appearing for improvement or additional subject exam, give details.'

Here, you can mention the following:

Appearing subject: Mathematics

Board: (same as 2024 or NIOS or whichever board through which you are taking the exam)

Year of appearing: 2026

Amit: I passed Class 12 in 2024 and appeared for JEE Main 2025 but didn't qualify.

Can I take Class 12 again as a fresh candidate through NIOS in April and then appear for JEE Advanced?

Please sir, many people are misguiding me.

Hi Amit, the official rule as per National Testing Agency/ JEE Advanced guidelines states that 'a candidate can appear in JEE Main for three consecutive years from the year of passing Class 12 or an equivalent exam.'

'If a candidate appears for Class 12 again in a later year with a recognised board (like NIOS) and passes, the latest passing year will be considered the qualifying year.'

In simple words, if you take the Class 12 exam with NIOS in April 2026 (as a fresh candidate, not for improvement), then your class 12 passing year will be treated as 2026.

This will make you eligible for the following:

JEE Main: 2026, 2027, 2028

JEE Advanced: 2026 and 2027 (because Advanced eligibility is valid for only two years.)

Anonymous: Hello sir, I am a dropper preparing for JEE 2026.

I am an ST candidate, good in studies. I did not take coaching in Class 12 and I am scoring well in my tests.

What should be the minimum and maximum percentile I should aim for to get into a top NIT or IIT?

I have already checked the official website. I am here only for guidance on my preparation.

Hi, to get into top NITs even in ST category you need to score at least above the 95 percentile. For IITs, you need to clear JEE Advanced.

