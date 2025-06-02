How Solving Mocks Helped JEE Toppers

All India JEE toppers Rajit Gupta and Saksham Jindal reveal the strategies that helped them crack this competitive exam.

Delhi Zone's Rajit Gupta bagged the top rank in the IIT Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced); the results were announced on June 2.

"A total of 180,422 candidates appeared for both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) held on May 18; 54,378 candidates have qualified," a senior official said.

"Out of the total qualified candidates, 9,404 are female candidates."

Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 332 out of 360 marks. Sakshyam Jindal from Hisar in Haryana ranked second.

IMAGE: Rajit Gupta has topped IIT JEE Advanced 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Allen Career Institute

In an interview withPTI, the top two rank holders -- Rajit and Saksham -- shared their insights and strategies to crack what is considered one of the toughest examinations in the country.

Rajit, the all-India topper, said he began his preparation from Class 10.

"There wasn't anything special in my preparation. My key goal was to complete the assigned tasks and solve modules on time," said Rajit, who solved selective questions from HC Verma and Irodov but mainly focused on the NCERT textbook.

"I didn't adhere to a specific number of hours. It entirely depended on completing an entire topic. I generally devoted most of my time to studying," he added.

He would take breaks when he got stuck on solving a question. "I would speak to my younger sister which would change my mood and would then go back to studying."

Rajit's father, Deepak Gupta, an engineer working in BSNL, Kota, said he had "piles of books" that went way above his head and "attempted a heap of mock papers".

Sakshyam, who stood second in the CRL, said he was based in Kota for the last two years for his preparation. Both Sakshyam and Rajit attended the Allen Career Institute for their preparations.

Sakshyam said since he felt confident about maths, he focussed more on physics and chemistry.

"Regular analysis of your mock test will improve your concept. It will help you overcome panic during the examination," said Sakshyam whose "goal is to join IIT-Bombay."

"At present, I don't have any plans regarding going abroad for better opportunities," he added.

Devdutta Majhi of IIT-Kharagpur zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 16. She obtained 312 out of 360 marks.

Watch the video to see all India topper Rajit celebrate his success with his batchmates immediately after the results were announced:

Video: ANI

With inputs from ANI