ASK MF GURU: 'I haven't invested in MFs'

Omkeshwar Singh, Head, Rank MF (extrenal link), a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

TGA: I saw your kind answers to many queries on Rediff and wanted to ask your advice on my retirement financial model. Here it is:

Portfolio:

Hybrid 10%

Flexi 10%

Mid 10%

Small 5%

Contra 5%

All India funds only.

I am 2 years from retirement and want to start drawing 3% out every year from next year but only 0.25% monthly no one shot annual drawing.

Question to you: Assuming I have 30 more years to live do you THINK will the above model work? I have evaluated the bucket model and feel the full equity model is better.

Please let me know your thoughts.

With 3 % annual withdrawal,

Omkeshwar Singh: Bucket /Basket route is good for post-retirement investment and periodic withdrawal.

Combination of Equity and Hybrid funds can provide for 30 years

Also 3% annual withdrawal is very decent, that will ensure that the money does not get depleted and in-fact the corpus will only keep growing

Raj Kotwadekar: Age: 23

Question: I want to start investing in MF through SIPs, monthly investment would be 1500-2000. My goal is to invest for 10-15 years from now. And keep the amount invested for another 10 years, to use the compounding power.

Can you suggest me few mutual funds? Please note: my basic idea was to invest 1000 in a reputed/large cap fund and 500 in another fund (Growth). Please suggest.

Omkeshwar Singh: Large cap fund: HDFC Top 100 – Growth plan OR SBI Blue chip fund - Growth

Flexi Cap Growth option: Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth OR Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Dipesh Negi: I am 19 years old and currently pursuing my graduation.

I want to start a SIP of Rs 1000 for short term (3-5 years) which will give high returns with high risk or moderate risk. Can you please suggest me some MF for my plan? I can start investing in 2 or 3 SIP after 3-4 months.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider these:

1. Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund - Growth

2. ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund - Growth

3. HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Growth

Ninad Karnik: Hope you are doing well! I would like to know which MF should I invest and with how much amount for below corpus.

Retirement - 2cr

Daughter’s Education – 50 lakh

Also please suggest how much i should invest yearly in Sukanya Samrudhi Yojna.

Omkeshwar Singh: Retirement: You may consider below funds:

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

UTI MNC Fund - Growth Plan

HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Monthly Investment of Rs 30,000 for 15 years

Daughter Education:

1. Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund - Growth.

2) ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund - Growth

3) HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Growth

Monthly Investment of Rs 30,000 for 10 years

You may invest up to 1.5 lakh per annum in Sukanya Samrudhi Yojna and also claim tax deduction under section 80 C

Prince Reid: I haven't invested any amount in MF so far but planning to invest for 15-20 years for early retirement. Kindly advise. My age is 34 years and can invest 10 k each month and will increase 10-15% every year.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider below funds:

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

UTI MNC Fund - Growth Plan

HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Karthik Keyan: Please advise. I am investing in the following MF SIPs:

Axis Flexi cap fund 6000/- from April 2022

Axis Bluechip 5000/- from Nov 2021

Canara Robeco Blue chip 5000/- from Feb 2022

Canara Robeco Emerging Equities 5000/- from Jan 2022

Icici value discovery 5000/- from May 2022

Mirae Asset Emerging Equities 2500 /-From Jan 2022

Franklin India Focussed Eq Fund 2500/- from Sep 2016

Sbi flexicap fund 2500/- from Sep 2016

Mirae Focussed fund 5000/- from Sep 2019

Omkeshwar Singh: These are good funds, please continue.

Syed Rahaman: I am 46 years old now and estimating a requirement of approx 2 Cr at the age of 58. I am continuing below mentioning SIP from the last two years. Need you valuable suggestions to achieve my target.

SIPs are for Total Amount of 33000/ month

Axis Focused 25 Fund - Growth -- 2500

Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund - Growth -- 2500

HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan - Growth -- 5000

Axis Bluechip Fund - Growth -- 2500

Axis Growth Opportunities Fund - Growth -- 2500

DSP Mid Cap Fund - Growth -- 3000

HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth -- 3000

IDFC Focused Equity Fund - Growth -- 3000

L&T Emerging Businesses Fund - Regular Plan – G -- 3000

SBI Blue Chip Fund - Growth -- 3000

UTI Flexi Cap Fund - Growth -- 3000

Omkeshwar Singh: This seems to be within reach in 14 years (2 years prior and 12 years hence forth).

Vanden Jain: I hope everything is well. I need some investment advice. I am a 22-year-old salaried person. I need to create a corpus of 10+ cr in the upcoming 30 years for retirement/higher studies. I can invest 50-60k/month. Please suggest some suitable MFs and other investments.

Thanks! I am looking forward to hearing from you soon.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider below funds:

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

UTI MNC Fund - Growth Plan

HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Ashwin Jain: Please help me with the following queries.

I have lump sum 60 lakh that I want to invest in MFs along with SIP of 60,000 pm. I am open to high risk and am considering a goal of 2.5 crore from MF.

Q. Is my goal feasible by 2029?

Omkeshwar Singh: Yes !

Q. Can you suggest some MFs for this?

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider below funds:

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

UTI MNC Fund - Growth Plan

HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Manjunath: I am 36 years old. Can you please help me know if my mutual fund investments are in line with the current market situation.

I am looking for good retirement amount of 2-4cr and kids (6 year old) education requirements. I am ok to invest another 10-15 k SIP, please suggest me other options or funds.

Also is the ET money genius subscription worth for doing 10k sip. They charge 740 approx quarterly.

Omkeshwar Singh: Kindly provide the portfolio

