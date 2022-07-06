News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Yee-haw! Don't You Love These Modern-Day Cowgirls?

Yee-haw! Don't You Love These Modern-Day Cowgirls?

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 06, 2022 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chanel turned the clock back with its fall-winter runway show in Paris. 

Taking inspiration from the 1930s, from romance and from elegance, the brand's creative director, designer Virginie Viard's models wore long dresses, feminine suits and relaxed tweed ensembles.

Wide-brimmed hats and cowboy boots were a nod to a time when ranches and farms were a family's mainstay.

The colour palette featured bright greens, khaki, beige, pink, black and silver.

 
All photographs: Johanna Geron/Reuters

A trip down memory lane! The clothes are just like what Mademoiselle Chanel would have imagined them back in the 1930s.

 

The models pause on a step-down ramp.  

 

Ruffles and feathers -- isn't it beautiful?

 

Bright lavender leave dance around on Model Vivienne Rohner's form-fitting dress. 

 

 A spectacular all-white wedding look. The tiara is ditched for a pretty white bow and no one's complaining. 

 

This model's bright green tweed jacket and matching swing skirt pair well with the black cowboy boots.

 

The mottled metallic finish and crystal buttons lend this black tweed coat an elegant feel.

 

In the mood for an all-black look? Take a cue from this model who cuts an impressive figure in the peplum-style jacket, matching skirt and hat. 

 

Anna Wintour -- the woman who transformed Vogue -- is spotted among the audience.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
When Fashion Sends An Important Message...
When Fashion Sends An Important Message...
Funky, Gorgeous Gowns!
Funky, Gorgeous Gowns!
Sizzling Hot Red Carpet Styles
Sizzling Hot Red Carpet Styles
C'garh cops say TV anchor absconding as he moves SC
C'garh cops say TV anchor absconding as he moves SC
WATCH: Javed Ali Sing Srivalli!
WATCH: Javed Ali Sing Srivalli!
Anchor wasn't named in FIR before UP cops picked him
Anchor wasn't named in FIR before UP cops picked him
Why Is Prajakta Koli Obsessed With Denim?
Why Is Prajakta Koli Obsessed With Denim?

More like this

When Rahul Mishra Wowed Paris With A Banyan Tree!

When Rahul Mishra Wowed Paris With A Banyan Tree!

The Indian Designer Who Made History At Milan

The Indian Designer Who Made History At Milan

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances