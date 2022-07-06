Yee-haw! Don't You Love These Modern-Day Cowgirls?

Chanel turned the clock back with its fall-winter runway show in Paris.

Taking inspiration from the 1930s, from romance and from elegance, the brand's creative director, designer Virginie Viard's models wore long dresses, feminine suits and relaxed tweed ensembles.

Wide-brimmed hats and cowboy boots were a nod to a time when ranches and farms were a family's mainstay.

The colour palette featured bright greens, khaki, beige, pink, black and silver.

All photographs: Johanna Geron/Reuters

A trip down memory lane! The clothes are just like what Mademoiselle Chanel would have imagined them back in the 1930s.

The models pause on a step-down ramp.

Ruffles and feathers -- isn't it beautiful?

Bright lavender leave dance around on Model Vivienne Rohner's form-fitting dress.

A spectacular all-white wedding look. The tiara is ditched for a pretty white bow and no one's complaining.

This model's bright green tweed jacket and matching swing skirt pair well with the black cowboy boots.

The mottled metallic finish and crystal buttons lend this black tweed coat an elegant feel.

In the mood for an all-black look? Take a cue from this model who cuts an impressive figure in the peplum-style jacket, matching skirt and hat.

Anna Wintour -- the woman who transformed Vogue -- is spotted among the audience.