Asana, Week 10: How To Do Balasana

In this year-long Rediff.com's Get Fit With Yoga series, rediffGURU Pushpa R will teach you how to do a different yoga asana every week.

As the number of asanas increase, she will also create an exercise schedule for you.

To learn about the asanas from the earlier weeks, please click HERE.

This week, let's learn to do the Balasana aka The Child's Pose.

Asana 10: Balasana, the ultimate posture for deep rest and renewal

IMAGE: Yoga expert Pushpa R shows you how to perform the Balasana aka The Child's Pose. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

What if you could release stress, ease back pain and restore your energy with one simple pose?

Balasana (Child's Pose) is your body's natural way of resetting, providing deep relaxation while gently stretching your spine, hips and shoulders.

How to do the Balasana

Kneel on the floor: Keep your knees hip-width apart, with your big toes touching.

Sit back on your heels: Rest your torso over your thighs.

Extend your arms forward: Stretch your hands out on the mat, palms facing downwards.

Rest your forehead on the mat: Slowly, let your head touch the ground for deeper relaxation.

Breathe deeply: Inhale and exhale slowly, allowing your body to sink into the posture.

Hold for 30 seconds to one minute: Feel the tension melt away with each breath.

The asana may sound simple to perform but incorrect knee placement or excessive rounding of the spine could lead to strain.

Benefits of Balasana

1. Relieves stress and anxiety: Activates the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation.

2. Eases lower back pain: Gently stretches the spine and relieves tension.

3. Improves digestion: Massages internal organs and enhances gut health.

4. Releases hip and shoulder tension: Opens up tight joints and muscles.

5. Enhances mindfulness: Encourages deep breathing and mental clarity.

Special instructions

Who should avoid?

If you have knee injuries, high blood pressure or have recently had abdominal surgery, consult a professional before practising this asana.

Variations

Older adults: Use a bolster under the chest for support.

Kids: Make it a 'resting turtle' pose to keep them engaged.

Pregnant women: Keep the knees wider apart to create space for the belly.

Balasana is more than just a resting pose; it's a sanctuary for your mind and body.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

