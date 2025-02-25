Asana, Week 8: How To Do Marjariasana, The Cat-Cow Pose

In this year-long Rediff.com Get Fit With Yoga series, rediffGURU Pushpa R will teach you how to do a different yoga asana every week.

As the number of asanas increase, she will also create an exercise schedule for you.

This week, let's learn to do Marjariasana aka The Cat-Cow Stretch.

Asana 8: Marjariasana, awaken your spine, revitalise your body.

IMAGE: Pushpa R shows you how to do the Marjariasana -- the picture on the left shows you how to do the Cow Pose while the picture on the right shows you how to do the Cat Pose. Photographs: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

What if you could release tension, improve flexibility and energise your entire body with just one simple movement?

Marjariasana, the Cat-Cow Pose, is a fundamental yet powerful yoga asana that nurtures the spine, boosts circulation and calms the mind.

How to do the Marjariasana

Start on all fours: Get down on your hands and knees. Make sure your wrists are in line with your shoulders and your knees with your hips.

Inhale: Lift your head and arch your back. Curve your spine upwards and push your tailbone downwards (Cow Pose).

Exhale: Tuck your chin and draw your navel toward your spine, creating a deep arch in your back (Cat Pose).

Synchronise breath with movement: Repeat this flow eight to 10 times, moving slowly and mindfully.

Benefits of Marjariasana

Strengthens and flexes the spine: Improves posture and spinal mobility.





Relieves back and neck pain: Eases tension from prolonged sitting.





Boosts digestion: Massages abdominal organs, aiding digestion.





Enhances mind-body connection: Encourages deep breathing and mindfulness.





Reduces stress: Activates the parasympathetic nervous system that helps in relaxation.

Special instructions

Who should avoid?

If you have severe wrist, knee or spinal injuries, please modify or skip this pose.

Variations

Older adults: Perform seated cat-cow stretches instead of going on all fours.

Kids: Make it fun by adding a playful 'meow' and 'moo' sound as per the pose.

Pregnant women: Keep the movement gentle and avoid excessive backbending.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

