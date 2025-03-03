Asana, Week 9: How To Do Parvatasana

In this year-long Rediff.com Get Fit With Yoga series, rediffGURU Pushpa R will teach you how to do a different yoga asana every week.

As the number of asanas increase, she will also create an exercise schedule for you.

This week, let's learn to do the Parvatasana aka The Mountain Pose.

Asana 9: Parvatasana, rise like a mountain and find your inner strength.

IMAGE: Pushpa R shows you how to do the Parvatasana aka The Mountain Pose. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

What if you could embody the strength of a mountain -- grounded, unshakable, yet full of energy?

Meet Parvatasana, the Mountain Pose. This foundational yoga asana builds stability, improves posture and enhances mental clarity.

How to do the Parvatasana

Start on all fours: Align your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Straighten your elbows: Distribute your weight evenly across your palms and fingers.

Lift your knees off the floor: Exhale and let your weight rest on your toes and palms.

Raise your buttocks: Form an inverted V shape, lowering your head between your arms.

Keep your arms and legs straight: Your back should remain aligned, strong and unbent.

Press your heels towards the ground: They may not touch the floor but the effort strengthens your legs.

Hold for 30 seconds to three minutes: Breathe deeply, embracing the stillness of the mountain.

Benefits of Parvatasana

1. Strengthens the spine, shoulders and arms, building endurance like a mountain.

2. Elongates the hamstrings and calves, enhancing flexibility.

3. Improves blood circulation, energising your body.

4. Calms the mind and relieves stress, just as a mountain remains unmoved by the wind.

5. Enhances digestion and detoxifies the body.

Special instructions

Who should avoid?

If you have high blood pressure, severe back pain or wrist injuries, consult an expert before practising.

Variations

Older adults: Keep the knees slightly bent for ease

Kids: Encourage them to imitate a mountain in a playful way.

Pregnant women: Avoid full extension; modifications are essential.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

