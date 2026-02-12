iPhone 18 Pro Max: Expect Fresh Look!

Apple's next premium smartphone series is already creating buzz, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to be one of the year's most talked about launches.

Early leaks suggest notable design tweaks and hardware upgrades aimed at elevating the flagship experience.

IPhone 18 Pro Max: Maybe more affordable, sleeker...

Kindly note all images have been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apple

1. Face ID May Move Beneath The Screen

Several reports hint that Apple could conceal Face ID sensors under the display. If introduced successfully, the familiar notch may give way to a small punch-hole camera placed toward the upper left corner, offering a cleaner and more distinctive look.

2. Larger Display

The Pro range is tipped to focus heavily on screen immersion, with the iPhone 18 Pro likely to sport a 6.3-inch panel and the Pro Max stretching to around 6.9 in, maximising viewing space while trimming visual interruptions.

3. A20 Pro Chip

The forthcoming models are expected to debut Apple's A20 Pro processor, reportedly manufactured using an advanced 2-nanometre process. This could translate into improved efficiency, faster performance and stronger battery optimisation.

4. Battery

Its battery capacity may also see an upgrade, with speculation pointing to a roughly 5,100-5,200 mAh cell in the Pro Max variant, potentially extending usage time for power users.

5. Camera

Photography enthusiasts may appreciate a rumoured adjustable aperture system on the primary 48 MP camera. With a range said to span from f/1.4 to f/2.8, users could gain better control over lighting conditions and depth effects.