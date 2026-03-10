HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Apple Introduces MacBook Neo With 13-Inch Liquid Retina Screen

Apple Introduces MacBook Neo With 13-Inch Liquid Retina Screen

By REDIFF GADGETS
March 10, 2026 09:17 IST

The MacBook Neo starts at Rs 69,900 for the entry version with 8 GB integrated RAM and 256 GB capacity, while the 512 GB model costs Rs 79,900.

It is available in Blush, Citrus, Indigo and Silver shades.

Students can avail a Rs 10,000 academic concession.

6 reasons to buy the new MacBook Neo

Macbook Neo Display

All photographs: Kind courtesy Apple

1. Display

The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS screen with a pixel density of 219 ppi.

Macbook Neo Weight

2. Weight

The laptop has dimensions of 297.5 mm × 206.4 mm × 12.7 mm and carries a weight of 1.23 kg

Macbook Neo Processor

3. Processor

The laptop is driven by the A18 Pro processor, the same silicon found in the iPhone 16 Pro.

Macbook Neo Keyboard

4. Keyboard

It comes with Apple's Magic Keyboard, while the 512 GB variant also includes Touch ID support. Similar to the recently released MacBook Air, it operates on Apple's newest macOS Tahoe.

Macbook Neo Camera

5. Camera

This model includes a 1080 p FaceTime HD camera and a two-microphone system with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum recording modes.

Macbook BAttery

6. Battery

The MacBook Neo is equipped with a 36.5Wh power unit and supports charging via a 20W USB-C adapter. The box also includes a 1.5 m USB-C charging lead.

