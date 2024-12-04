News
Home  » Get Ahead » Anushka's Fun On-Field Style

Anushka's Fun On-Field Style

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: December 04, 2024 09:14 IST
She's an actor. She's a star. And she's a WAG.

If Anushka Sharma has lit up the silver screen with her performances, she has also been the focus of attention of the big screen on the cricketing ground whenever her husband, Virat Kohli, has hit the field.

While she is quite the fashionista, she also has a 'stadium' look -- from sporty co-ords and comfy sneakers to oversized shirts to jeans, you can take inspiration from her wardrobe the next time you plan to watch a match from the stands.

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka's serving major style goals in a distressed denim jacket, blue sneakers, pin-striped shirt and bright yellow tracks. Oh-so-cool! Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: She’s a vision in pastel blue and red. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka unleashes her playful side in simple jeans and a cool grey jumper. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

 

 

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Then there's the black top with the eyelet design; who knew holes could look so good? Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: A white tee with brown patterned cargo pants showcases her quirky taste. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: An oversized shirt over a pair of shorts is always a great idea. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: A strip of red edging the pockets, and red layering its inner side, makes Anushka and Virat's jackets stand out. It could help draw attention your way too as the camera roves around for that audience moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy toothsi

 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: A cap, a jacket over your tracks, and you're set to go. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

 

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Your could also opt for a sun hat. And a wrap to protect yourself from its rays. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

 

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Don't forget your sunnies! Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
