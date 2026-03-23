Aneet Has A 'Truly Special' Moment

Rediff's Hitesh Harisinghani, who's a fashion show veteran, says pero's Out Of Office in collaboration with the Lakme 9to5 Hya Beach Edit was one of the 'weirdest' shows he's ever seen (to find out why, check the end of the feature).

It was also the grand finale of the latest edition of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Walking the ramp was the nation's latest crush and Lakme's GenZ face, Aneet Padda.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Aneet Padda, who wore a pretty, handcrafted blue and white ensemble, said that working with pero "was truly special".

"It felt like stepping into a story that's both grounded and freeing at the same time," said Aneet, who paired her 'out of office' look with cool sneakers that came with large bows.

'There's a quiet strength in the way this showcase reimagines everyday routines into something more expressive and personal,' the Saiyaara actor added.

The experience, according to Aneet, 'was about representing a mindset that values individuality, fluidity and finding your own rhythm between work and escape'.

The actor felt the show, which was centred around the working woman, was "incredibly empowering”.

pero transformed the runway into a cool office set up in a crisp blue-and-white palette -- where chairs, models and performers blended seamlessly in co-ordinated checked and graphic patterns.

The Fall/Winter 2026 collection reimagined the everyday office, turning props into funky and functional accessories.

Moving from stark, fluorescent-lit desks to dreamlike horizons using frosted glass, pero played with contrasts -- structure and fluidity, discipline and drift -- while embracing minimalism and restraint.

The idea was to celebrate the modern working individual who moves seamlessly between ambition and moments of well-earned escape.

Watch the 'weirdest' show: