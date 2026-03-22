No Wonder Diana Could Not Stop Smiling!

A smiling Diana Penty floated down the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, proving that ‘effortless’ isn't just a buzzword -- it’s a vibe.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisingani/Rediff

She looked stunning in a midnight blue, hand-beaded kaftan that felt like a chic vacation dream.

The show, a collab between Verandah and Lakme Indigene Salon, was a total mood shift.

Live soul-stirring percussion from B Shree Sundarkumar and dancers made the room feel alive.

Video: Viral Bhayani

Designer (and former investment banker) Anjali Patel Mehta ditched the corporate ladder to build a brand with heart.

Anjali's 'boho-luxe' collection, a sweet love letter to her grandmother, featured everything from nostalgic magnolia prints to fuss-free sustainable fabrics.

Take a look: