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Home  » Get Ahead » No Wonder Diana Could Not Stop Smiling!

No Wonder Diana Could Not Stop Smiling!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 22, 2026 12:05 IST

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A smiling Diana Penty floated down the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, proving that ‘effortless’ isn't just a buzzword -- it’s a vibe.

Diana Penty at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Photographs: Hitesh Harisingani/Rediff

She looked stunning in a midnight blue, hand-beaded kaftan that felt like a chic vacation dream.

Diana Penty at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

The show, a collab between Verandah and Lakme Indigene Salon, was a total mood shift.

Diana Penty at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Live soul-stirring percussion from B Shree Sundarkumar and dancers made the room feel alive.

 

Video: Viral Bhayani

Designer (and former investment banker) Anjali Patel Mehta ditched the corporate ladder to build a brand with heart.

Diana Penty at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Anjali's 'boho-luxe' collection, a sweet love letter to her grandmother, featured everything from nostalgic magnolia prints to fuss-free sustainable fabrics.

Take a look:

Anjali Patel Mehta's Verandah shows at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

 

Anjali Patel Mehta's Verandah shows at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

 

Anjali Patel Mehta's Verandah shows at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com

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