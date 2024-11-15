News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » And The Prize For The Best Mochi Goes To...

And The Prize For The Best Mochi Goes To...

By REDIFF TRAVEL
November 15, 2024 06:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One of the highlights at the Pushkar Mela is the stylish mustache competition, where competitors in colourful traditional attire show off their moustaches.

Pushkar International Fair - moustache competition

What do you think of Ishaq Khan's moustache? Photographs: ANI Photo

 

Pushkar International Fair - moustache competition

These gentlemen are not in the competition, but would they have a chance of winning?

 

 

 

Pushkar International Fair - moustache competition

And there's a contest for the best beards too!

 

Pushkar International Fair - moustache competition

IMAGE: Ram Singh of Pali, Ishaq Khan of Shahpura and Himanshu Kumar of Jodhpur finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively in the moustache competition

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF TRAVEL
COMMENT
Print this article
Ever Seen A Moustache This Long?
Ever Seen A Moustache This Long?
The Battle Of The Moustache
The Battle Of The Moustache
Welcome To The Largest Camel Fair!
Welcome To The Largest Camel Fair!
Guess Rakul's Favourite Colour?
Guess Rakul's Favourite Colour?
Nitish, Jurel Explore Australia
Nitish, Jurel Explore Australia
Uddhav handed over 'remote control' to Congress: Modi
Uddhav handed over 'remote control' to Congress: Modi
Ranji Round-up: Rajasthan, J'khand post massive totals
Ranji Round-up: Rajasthan, J'khand post massive totals
More like this
How About A Selfie With Camels?
How About A Selfie With Camels?
Ready For The Pushkar Camel Fair?
Ready For The Pushkar Camel Fair?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances