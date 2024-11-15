And The Prize For The Best Mochi Goes To...

One of the highlights at the Pushkar Mela is the stylish mustache competition, where competitors in colourful traditional attire show off their moustaches.

What do you think of Ishaq Khan's moustache? Photographs: ANI Photo

These gentlemen are not in the competition, but would they have a chance of winning?

And there's a contest for the best beards too!

IMAGE: Ram Singh of Pali, Ishaq Khan of Shahpura and Himanshu Kumar of Jodhpur finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively in the moustache competition

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com