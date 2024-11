Glimpses from the Pushkar Camel Fair which begins from Saturday, November 9, 2024.

IMAGE: Camel traders with their herd of camels rest. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Camels frolic in the desert of Pushkar.

IMAGE: A camel feeds her calf.

