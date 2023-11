A couple of glimpses from the moustache competition at the camel fair in Pushkar on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

The Pushkar Mela is a five day annual event in Pushkar, Rajasthan.

Along with the main event -- the camel fair -- there are other attractions like the Moustache Competition, the Bridal Competition and the Matka Phod Competition.

IMAGE: A Rajasthani man displays his impressive moustache. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Is that the winner for the longest moustache? Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com