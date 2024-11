The annual Pushkar Camel Fair in Rajasthan begins on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

IMAGE: A foreign tourist poses for a picture with the camels. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tourists pose for a selfie.

IMAGE: A herder with his camel at the Pushkar Camel Fair.

IMAGE: A herder with his camels on their way to participate in the Pushkar Camel Fair.

IMAGE: Another herder with his camel.

IMAGE: An artist plays a traditional musical instrument.

