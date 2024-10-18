Ever Seen A Moustache This Long?

The most popular festival in Jodhpur is the Marwar Festival. The two-day festival is held every year in the month of Ashwin (between September and October) in memory of the heroes of Rajasthan.
It was originally known as the Maand Festival. The main attraction of this festival is the folk music centering around the romantic lifestyle of Rajasthan's rulers.
The music and dance of the Marwar region is the main theme of this festival.
The folk dancers and singers assemble at the festival and provide lively entertainment.
These folk artists give you a peek into the days of yore, of battles and of heroes who live on through their songs.
Among other attractions at the festival is the Camel Tattoo Show and various competitions like Moustache, Turban Tying, Tug of War, Matka Race, Traditional Dress Competition and many more.
