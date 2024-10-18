Ever Seen A Moustache This Long?

IMAGE: A tourist poses for a photograph with an artist having a long moustache in Bikaner on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. All photographs: ANI Photo

The most popular festival in Jodhpur is the Marwar Festival. The two-day festival is held every year in the month of Ashwin (between September and October) in memory of the heroes of Rajasthan.

It was originally known as the Maand Festival. The main attraction of this festival is the folk music centering around the romantic lifestyle of Rajasthan's rulers.

The music and dance of the Marwar region is the main theme of this festival.

The folk dancers and singers assemble at the festival and provide lively entertainment.

These folk artists give you a peek into the days of yore, of battles and of heroes who live on through their songs.

Among other attractions at the festival is the Camel Tattoo Show and various competitions like Moustache, Turban Tying, Tug of War, Matka Race, Traditional Dress Competition and many more.

IMAGE: A Rajasthani artist shows his long moustache to entertain tourists during the first trip of the Maharaja Express train of this season in Bikaner.

IMAGE: Participants at the moustache competition during the Marwar Festival at the Umaid stadium in Jodhpur on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A Border Security Force camel contingent at the Clock Tower in Jodhpur.

IMAGE: A BSF camel contingent participates in the tattoo show at the Umaid stadium during the Marwar Festival in Jodhpur.

IMAGE: Artists perform the Chari dance in front of Mehrangarh Fort on the occasion of the Marwar Festival in Jodhpur.

