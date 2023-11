The Pushkar Camel Fair -- also called Kartik Mela or Pushkar ka Mela -- is an annual multi-day livestock fair and cultural fete held in the town of Pushkar near Ajmer in Rajasthan.

The Pushkar fair attracts over 200,000 visitors every year from India and abroad.

IMAGE: Camels graze on the feed as camel herders arrive for the Pushkar Camel Fair. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Camel hearders arrive for the annual Camel fair in Pushkar.

IMAGE: The Pushkar Camel Fair will take place from November 20 to 28, 2023.

IMAGE: Camel herders with their camels.

IMAGE: A man leads a small group of camels in the desert.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com