Meet's Ashi Gets Sun-Kissed!

By REDIFF STYLE
November 22, 2023 10:28 IST
Small screen's Meet aka Ashi Singh is big on old school aesthetics. 

A fan of prints and patterns, pinstripes and florals, she's cute at times, rustic on occasion and won't leave a chance to spice up her casual wear.  

The very definition of la dolce vita (the sweet life) indulgence, she will inspire you to introduce big, bold colours into your wardrobe.   

The bubbly beauty from the city of the Taj Mahal steals a line from Taylor Swift's song, Blank Space, to define her style.

'I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream,' she warns.  

IMAGE: Ashi hops onto the all-white bandwagon but throws in a pop of colour with her bandhani dupatta
Photographs: Kind courtesy Ashi Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ashi is her usual charming self in an adorable, cropped top and a mini skirt in vibrant hues of pink, orange, red and white. 

 

IMAGE: When you want to give your plain black separates an update, take a leaf from the actress' closet and throw in a contrasting jacket. 

 

IMAGE: She sizzles in a gold sari that instantly transforms her into an apsara

 

IMAGE: Wearing her best accessory, her smile, Ashi relaxes on the beach in monochrome. 

 

IMAGE: On sun-kissed mornings, she chooses a neutral palette.  

