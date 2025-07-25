HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » And Smriti is Miss Uttarakhand!

And Smriti is Miss Uttarakhand!

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 25, 2025 14:08 IST

x

Lights, cameras and plenty of sparkle lit up the grand finale of Miss Uttarakhand 2025, held on July 24 in Dehradun.

Miss Uttarakhand Smriti

The glittering event saw Smriti take home the coveted crown, while Vaishnavi Lohni and Aanchal Pharswan were declared first and second runners-up respectively.

This year’s pageant came with big opportunities for the winners. In a major announcement, Daleep Sindhi, director, Sinmit Communications, the organisers of the pageant, revealed that Miss Uttarakhand 2025 is now officially tied up with Miss Asiatic India, giving the winner a direct pass to the prestigious national-level competition.

Miss Uttarakhand Smriti

Rajeev Mittal, also a director at Sinmit, shared another milestone: for the first time ever, the Miss Uttarakhand title-holder will gain direct entry into Femina Miss India Uttarakhand -- a huge step forward for the state-level pageantry.

Miss Uttarakhand

The finale was judged by Ruchi Pradhan Datta, principal, The Asian School, Dehradun; Namita Mamgain; part of the Himalayan Institute Of Design And Technology’s governing board; Maanas Lal, author and artist; Annie Singh, actor; Kanak Bharat Parashar, designer, stylist, model; Priyanka Kandwal, actor; Chandni Devgun, model; and Shivangi Sharma, actor.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Akanksha Puri's Scintillating Avatars
Akanksha Puri's Scintillating Avatars
Chaithania Prakash's Chatpata Style
Chaithania Prakash's Chatpata Style
Sukriti, Avneet, Sreeleela Are Playing With....
Sukriti, Avneet, Sreeleela Are Playing With....
Isn't Shagun Sharma Too Cute For Words?
Isn't Shagun Sharma Too Cute For Words?
Why Is Everyone Talking About Kamakshi?
Why Is Everyone Talking About Kamakshi?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ramayana Unveiled: Who's Playing Whom

webstory image 2

Ed Sheeran Loved Shillong: 8 Reasons You Would Too

webstory image 3

World's 10 Best Airlines 2025

VIDEOS

President Muizzu breaks protocol, welcomes PM Modi at Male airport2:59

President Muizzu breaks protocol, welcomes PM Modi at...

Rainfall causes waterlogging at several places in Mumbai1:28

Rainfall causes waterlogging at several places in Mumbai

Thieves wearing Blinkit, Swiggy uniforms, rob jewellery store in Ghaziabad2:55

Thieves wearing Blinkit, Swiggy uniforms, rob jewellery...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD