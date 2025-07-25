And Smriti is Miss Uttarakhand!

Lights, cameras and plenty of sparkle lit up the grand finale of Miss Uttarakhand 2025, held on July 24 in Dehradun.

The glittering event saw Smriti take home the coveted crown, while Vaishnavi Lohni and Aanchal Pharswan were declared first and second runners-up respectively.

This year’s pageant came with big opportunities for the winners. In a major announcement, Daleep Sindhi, director, Sinmit Communications, the organisers of the pageant, revealed that Miss Uttarakhand 2025 is now officially tied up with Miss Asiatic India, giving the winner a direct pass to the prestigious national-level competition.

Rajeev Mittal, also a director at Sinmit, shared another milestone: for the first time ever, the Miss Uttarakhand title-holder will gain direct entry into Femina Miss India Uttarakhand -- a huge step forward for the state-level pageantry.

The finale was judged by Ruchi Pradhan Datta, principal, The Asian School, Dehradun; Namita Mamgain; part of the Himalayan Institute Of Design And Technology’s governing board; Maanas Lal, author and artist; Annie Singh, actor; Kanak Bharat Parashar, designer, stylist, model; Priyanka Kandwal, actor; Chandni Devgun, model; and Shivangi Sharma, actor.