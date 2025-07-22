HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Is Everyone Talking About Kamakshi?

July 22, 2025

Kamakshi Bhat steps into the gritty world of espionage with her fierce role as Dr Haminder Gill in Special Ops Season 2.

Off-screen, Kamakshi is a style spy you won’t see coming -- but you won’t forget either. 

Let's decode her glam game, one look at a time.

Kamakshi Bhat

IMAGE: An easy ponytail, laid back formal attire and that stare? She's giving spy thriller vibes with a comfy twist.

 

Kamakshi Bhat

IMAGE: Black and bold -- Kamakshi is the definition of low-key lethal in this blazer dress. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Kamakshi Bhat/Instagram

 

Kamakshi Bhat

IMAGE: All wrapped up in sophistication, she knows how to work a monochrome moment.

 

Kamakshi Bhat

IMAGE: Off-duty but on point.

 

Kamakshi Bhat

IMAGE: Blooming in soft florals but never fading into the background — Kamakshi balances traditional and western wear like a pro.

 

Kamakshi Bhat

IMAGE: Wrapped in blush and bathed in glow, she's the calm before the on-screen storm.

Kamakshi Bhat

