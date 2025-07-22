Why Is Everyone Talking About Kamakshi?

Kamakshi Bhat steps into the gritty world of espionage with her fierce role as Dr Haminder Gill in Special Ops Season 2.

Off-screen, Kamakshi is a style spy you won’t see coming -- but you won’t forget either.

Let's decode her glam game, one look at a time.

IMAGE: An easy ponytail, laid back formal attire and that stare? She's giving spy thriller vibes with a comfy twist.

IMAGE: Black and bold -- Kamakshi is the definition of low-key lethal in this blazer dress. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Kamakshi Bhat/Instagram

IMAGE: All wrapped up in sophistication, she knows how to work a monochrome moment.

IMAGE: Off-duty but on point.

IMAGE: Blooming in soft florals but never fading into the background — Kamakshi balances traditional and western wear like a pro.

IMAGE: Wrapped in blush and bathed in glow, she's the calm before the on-screen storm.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES