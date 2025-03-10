HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Seen Ananya In A Bikini?

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 10, 2025
March 10, 2025 12:18 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

While Bollywood headed to Jaipur for IIFA, Ananya Panday preferred to make a quick stop at the Desroches island in the Seychelles with her family.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Time to catch up on some beach time!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya spent her holiday in a refreshing way.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Ananya's biggest cheerleaders -- parents Bhavana and Chunky Pandey and sister Rysa -- give her company.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

A family that has nariyal paani together definitely travels together!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Selfie time with Rysa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Looking gorgeous in a bikini.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Feeding a 100-year-old tortoise!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Beach time is never enough!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya's tan obviously works for her.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

