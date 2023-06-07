Why Angira Dhar Rules Our Hearts

As we await the monsoon, the sun is still ruling our lives, causing those sweaty palms, thigh chafing, feet tanned black and unruly, damp hair.

But it's also asking you to get fitted for the occasion in weather-friendly fabric, loose, airy clothes, comfortable shoes, as you dream of wanting to take off on an all-expense-paid trip to a dazzling beach.

You can take a cue from Angira Dhar's wardrobe, that's blessed by the fashion gods.

Wide-eyed and curious, Angira is the cutest girl you'd see all day.

Her followers call her American actress Melissa Fumero's doppelganger.

A die-hard addict for Indian traditional wear, Angira, who is married to film director Anand Tiwari, fell in love with pink at first sight.

She is the living example of 'happy girls being the prettiest', and her wardrobe will even make haters sit up and take note.

Remember her as the adorable Karina D'Souza who enters into a marriage with Sanjay Chaturvedi (Vicky Kaushal) just to live her dream of buying a house in Netflix's romantic drama Love Per Square Foot? She has also starred in Runway 34 and Commando 3.

IMAGE: The portrait of charming Indian grace. Awesome.

Sindoor. Bindi. Red and green bangles. Nath. Side-parted hair worn loose. Traditional Maharashtrian sari that will make you go 'oye hoye'.

All we're missing is a dulha in this pic.

Photographs: Angira Dhar/Instagram

IMAGE: There are one too many Wasted Sunsets in our lives and Angira doesn't plan to fritter this one away.

She dresses for it in black with cut-outs.

'Tum khuda ki karishma ho... khuda ne tumhe badi khubsurati se banaya dear', says a Gram premi. We second that.

IMAGE: Rather elegant in shades of her fave pink with her main man and 'cutie'.

Like a shot straight out of a Karan Johar romcom, the inseparable jodi unveiled their chic trad side at Vicky and Katrina Kaif's wedding.









Like IMAGE: When a girl can look hot even in a man's shirt, she's arrived, fashion-wise.Like Katrina Kaif , Angira knows how to whip out the right shirt and makes sure it enjoys all the spotlight by going pant-less.

IMAGE: What's The Sari Magic?

The fact that no matter how thin, tall, small, plump, dumpy, odd-shaped you are, every women shines like an aurora borealis in a sari. As does Angira in her happy, optimistic red number.







IMAGE: Elegant Firenze can't hold a candle to Angira's dipti in a shiny, backless dress in a lovely olive hue. We have so much pyaar per sq foot for her.