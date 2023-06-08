Step Into Mahira's Charming Wardrobe

We'd happily raid Mahira Sharma's dream closet. It mirrors her individuality, while being gloriously cool and very functional.

She is a fashion darling -- so much of her Bollywood-inspired fashion, which is a true ode to the Hindi films of the '90s, have a permanent spot on our mood board.

The television actor, who has starred in Naagin, Kundali Bhagya and Bepanah Pyaar, has an Instragram feed that 'can make you smile, if you let her'.

There are a million reasons why she should be on your style radar, but here are seven.

IMAGE: Kaun hain yeh jisne doobara mudh ke Mahira ko nahi dekha?

Doesn't she remind you of Poo from K3G?

You can always count on Mahira to put up a good show, be it in her unrivalled desi fare or while taking a deep dive into the world of woolly cardigans and silky Persian cat looks.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mahira Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Welcome to Mahira's Teddy Talk!

She replaces loose, baggy denims for their shorter, cropped version and has the courage to team it with cute teddy bear tee without feeling silly.

The tee and graphic bags that scream 'childhood cool'.

IMAGE: What can we say except Rang Rara Riri Rara!

And not even the fetching sky blue lehenga punctuated with luscious pink roses can distract us from that 'hot kamar'.

IMAGE: The pretty, prim wraparound skirt held miraculously in place with only a giant hoop is perfect for pounding the pavements of Hill Road in Bandra. Or visiting the new Ambani cultural centre to catch Sound of Music.

IMAGE: This shot should have been taken in a boardroom and erm, not the bathroom.

The Vitamin C-packed top makes a sharp pairing with her suit and brings on a bout of fan poetry: 'Heroine ho toh aisi, meri Mahira jaisi.'

IMAGE: Ae phoolon ki rani, baharon ki malika!

Looking every inch the true Kashmiri beauty she is in a snowy white traditional outfit that she could laze around a shikara in.

IMAGE: I'm blue, da ba dee da ba di: Dress up or dress down, Mahira does both with equal flair.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com