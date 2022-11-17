We Love Kriti's Winter Footwear Fashion

Ditch puffer jackets and overcoats. Instead, jazz up your wardrobe by adding some chic and stylish footwear this winter.

Namrata Thakker borrows some ideas from our glamorous B-town divas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon ups the ante and makes a bold style statement in knee-length quilted boots from H&M.

A must have if you're holidaying in a colder country and want to turn heads!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh's style choices have been grabbing our attention lately and for all the right reasons.

She keeps her birthday look simple in black faux suede boots and shows us less fussy is always classy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

A pair of ankle-length sneakers can never go wrong with any outfit, and in any season. Urvashi Rautela knows it well.

She jets off in style while acing her shoe game.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in black as she vacays in Istanbul but it's her statement Louis Vuitton boots that have got us drooling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Eyeing for comfort over fashion?

Buy a pair of slip-on boots and wear them over denims or dresses just like Pooja Hegde.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah channels her inner biker chick and flaunts a beige high-top stud lined block heeled boots while exploring New York's nightlife.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Just like her onscreen roles, Shweta Tripathi's fashion has always been fun and quirky -- whether it's her colourful co-ord set or the way she matches white boots with sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

How cool is that little pop of pink fur on Amala Paul's chunky black sneakers from Balenciaga?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra sticks to the basics with low platform Nike sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

Want to add drama and oomph to your winter avatar?

Take a cue from Sargun Mehta and keep a pair of red pointed toe boots featuring a stiletto heel in your closet.