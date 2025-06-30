All Aboard! Louis Vuitton Sets Sail In Shanghai

This flagship store has certainly grabbed the world's attention.

Located in the heart of Shanghai, in the HKRI Taikoo Hui complex on Nanjing West road, the gleaming ship-shaped Louis Vuitton store, The Louis, stands as a 30-metre high tribute to the city's maritime identity -- Shanghai is the world's busiest port for container ships -- and Louis Vuitton's heritage of exploration.

IMAGE: The gleaming structure is designed to resemble a luxury cruise liner, complete with metallic monogrammed panels, trunk-shaped windows and an anchor in the form of the LV logo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Louis Vuitton/Instagram

IMAGE: Since opening its doors on June 28, the store has drawn large crowds. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

IMAGE: Inside, the flagship spans three floors and over 1,600 square metres, combining retail, immersive exhibitions and a cafe. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

IMAGE: The centrepiece, Visionary Journeys, an experiential exhibit designed by Shohei Shigematsu of OMA, features ten themed rooms that trace the Louis Vuitton brand's evolution through its iconic trunks, fashion, fragrance and even sports memorabilia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Louis Vuitton/Instagram

IMAGE: There are interactive installations, including a live trunk-making studio and a nature-themed art installation known as Trunkscape. Photograph: Kind courtesy Louis Vuitton/Instagram

IMAGE: Visitors can also browse Louis Vuitton's latest collections across fashion, leather goods, shoes, and accessories with customisation services available -- some incorporating Shanghai-specific designs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Louis Vuitton/Instagram

IMAGE: On the top deck, Le Cafe Louis Vuitton offers dishes that blend French and Chinese culinary influences, crafted by Chefs Leonardo Zambrino and Zoe Zhou, further extending the brand's experiential focus. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

IMAGE: The flagship's design and concept have not only attracted loyal customers but also a broad crowd curious about the spectacle. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

IMAGE: Many visitors come as much for the visuals, exhibits and cafe as for the products themselves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Louis Vuitton/Instagram

IMAGE: Social media has been flooded with images of the monogrammed ship and access is being managed carefully to maintain the store's sense of exclusivity. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

Images curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff