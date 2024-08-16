News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ananya, Shanaya, Shloka's Raksha Bandan Style

Ananya, Shanaya, Shloka's Raksha Bandan Style

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: August 16, 2024 12:08 IST
It's time to celebrate the bond of sibling love and, whether you're looking to dress up in something traditional or contemporary, these celebs have got you covered. 

Take a leaf out of these actors' style diaries as you decide what to wear this Raksha Bandhan. 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday shows you how you can work your ethnic magic in bright, cheery yellow.
Twist your hair into a bun and add white roses for that final stunning touch.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor takes cute all way in lovely pink, chaand baalis and juttis.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Even grey can look festive, proves Karisma Kapoor, especially if you pair it with traditional jewellery. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's fuchsia drape is joy personified.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Planning a Raksha Bandhan party? Kareena Kapoor Khan's sheer tulle number with a 'pearl and leaf pattern blouse' could be standout choice. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shloka Ambani's lightweight chiffon sari with its statement blouse is another interesting option. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Red is always a wonderful option for any festive occasion. Don't you agree, Alia?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram 

REDIFF STYLE
