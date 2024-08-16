Ananya, Shanaya, Shloka's Raksha Bandan Style

It's time to celebrate the bond of sibling love and, whether you're looking to dress up in something traditional or contemporary, these celebs have got you covered.

Take a leaf out of these actors' style diaries as you decide what to wear this Raksha Bandhan.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday shows you how you can work your ethnic magic in bright, cheery yellow.

Twist your hair into a bun and add white roses for that final stunning touch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor takes cute all way in lovely pink, chaand baalis and juttis.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Even grey can look festive, proves Karisma Kapoor, especially if you pair it with traditional jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's fuchsia drape is joy personified.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Planning a Raksha Bandhan party? Kareena Kapoor Khan's sheer tulle number with a 'pearl and leaf pattern blouse' could be standout choice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Shloka Ambani's lightweight chiffon sari with its statement blouse is another interesting option.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram