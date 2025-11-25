Alia, Deepika, Khushi Embrace The Chill With....

If your winter vacation is all about hot chocolate, cold winds and looking like you just stepped off a runway, you’re in the right place.

Think trench coats, jackets, knee-high boots and cosy knits, all inspired by your favourite celeb’s closet. Whether you’re heading to the mountains or just pretending your city is chilly enough for layers, these looks will have you exuding full fashion-girl-on-holiday energy.

IMAGE: For the girl who wants to look like a diva without trying, Khushi Kapoor’s white turtleneck, brown jacket and grey skirt combo is your go-to. It’s cute and takes zero effort to nail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor masters the layering game with a white tee, grey cardigan and black jacket teamed with trousers and boots. It’s perfect for a chic airport appearance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Channel your inner baddie by taking inspiration from Kriti Sanon’s brown belter jacket look paired with bell bottoms and boots. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Want to look like you’re strolling in the streets of Paris? Take notes from Deepika Padukone and pair your trench coat with black stockings, leather gloves and a dramatic hat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday’s tweed skirt set layered over a turtleneck is equal parts cosy and coquette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Add Alia Bhatt’s Milan look to your winter style moodboard -- a slip dress, trench coat and fishnet stockings that are luxury and sass all at once. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram