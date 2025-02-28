Adorable Avantika

Bhagyashree's daughter, Avantika Dassani, is serving up serious style goals!

She keeps it chic and effortless with a colour palette that's all about those subtle vibes.

Her makeup is always on point -- polished yet fresh -- making her charm totally irresistible.

The budding actor, who made her debut in the web series, Mithya, will now be seen in Inn Galiyon Mein.

IMAGE: Avantika Dassani is channelling her inner desi glam with this grey suit and fab mojris. All photographs: Kind courtesy Avantika Dassani/Instagram

IMAGE: She aces the corp-core trend with pin-striped ensemble.

IMAGE: Avantika ramps up the traditional look with the right jewellery .

IMAGE: Soft, smokey eyes and glossy lips tone down the fierceness of the black blazer.

IMAGE: Avantika, dressed in an embellished little grey dress, makes a pretty picture with mom Bhagyashree .

IMAGE: Her polished makeup goes well with her smart casuals.

IMAGE: One can never go wrong with a satin slip dress and pearl earrings!

