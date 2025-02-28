HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Adorable Avantika

Adorable Avantika

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2025 11:38 IST

x

Bhagyashree's daughter, Avantika Dassani, is serving up serious style goals!

She keeps it chic and effortless with a colour palette that's all about those subtle vibes.

Her makeup is always on point -- polished yet fresh -- making her charm totally irresistible.

The budding actor, who made her debut in the web series, Mithya, will now be seen in Inn Galiyon Mein.

Avantika Dassani

IMAGE: Avantika Dassani is channelling her inner desi glam with this grey suit and fab mojris. All photographs: Kind courtesy Avantika Dassani/Instagram

 

Avantika Dassani

IMAGE: She aces the corp-core trend with pin-striped ensemble.

 

Avantika Dassani

IMAGE: Avantika ramps up the traditional look with the right jewellery.

 

Avantika Dassani

IMAGE: Soft, smokey eyes and glossy lips tone down the fierceness of the black blazer.

 

Avantika Dassani

IMAGE: Avantika, dressed in an embellished little grey dress, makes a pretty picture with mom Bhagyashree.

 

Avantika Dassani

IMAGE: Her polished makeup goes well with her smart casuals.

 

Avantika Dassani

IMAGE: One can never go wrong with a satin slip dress and pearl earrings!

Avantika Dassani

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Pooja, Shriya Are Drama Queens Who Love...
Pooja, Shriya Are Drama Queens Who Love...
Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress
Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress
Triptii, Kirti Are Fixated On...
Triptii, Kirti Are Fixated On...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

webstory image 2

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

webstory image 3

12 More Exciting Recipes For Your Lunchbox

VIDEOS

Pune rape accused arrested after 75 hours of manhunt1:06

Pune rape accused arrested after 75 hours of manhunt

Heavy snowfall batters Himachal1:10

Heavy snowfall batters Himachal

From War to Wheelchair, Meet The Heroes Who Never Gave Up4:36

From War to Wheelchair, Meet The Heroes Who Never Gave Up

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD