Aditi, Alia, Jahnvi And The Return Of...

Indian traditional wear is no longer just a reflection of heritage but also a hot trend. One striking accessory that exemplifies this beautiful blend of culture and style is the gutt da paranda.

This artfully crafted hair extender is usually made from colourful silk woven into intricate patterns.

Take cues from how desi fashionistas use the paranda effectively.

IMAGE: This girly pink paranda is a sweet ode to Janhvi Kapoor's Punjabi roots. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt's purple bandhani ribbon parandi complements her mustard yellow suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Natasha Poonawala sticks to her signature OTT style with her golden hair ornament. Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi gives a nice spin to her red sari with a kitsch-y multi-coloured paranda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Torani/Instagram

IMAGE: Upgrade your desi lehenga with a golden paranda like Anushka Ranjan for a neat, put-together look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram

IMAGE: Trust Sonam Kapoor to go hatke... these beaded hair accessories are lovely. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor's delicate hair trinkets spell c-l-a-s-s-y. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari's pearl-core game is strong! Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Use your maang tikkas as bejewelled braid ornaments like Komal Pandey. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey /Instagram

