HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Aditi, Alia, Jahnvi And The Return Of...

Aditi, Alia, Jahnvi And The Return Of...

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 04, 2025 08:41 IST

x

Indian traditional wear is no longer just a reflection of heritage but also a hot trend. One striking accessory that exemplifies this beautiful blend of culture and style is the gutt da paranda.

This artfully crafted hair extender is usually made from colourful silk woven into intricate patterns.

Take cues from how desi fashionistas use the paranda effectively.

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: This girly pink paranda is a sweet ode to Janhvi Kapoor's Punjabi roots. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt's purple bandhani ribbon parandi complements her mustard yellow suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Natasha Poonawalla

IMAGE: Natasha Poonawala sticks to her signature OTT style with her golden hair ornament. Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi gives a nice spin to her red sari with a kitsch-y multi-coloured paranda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Torani/Instagram

 

Anushka Ranjan

IMAGE: Upgrade your desi lehenga with a golden paranda like Anushka Ranjan for a neat, put-together look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram

 

Sonam A Kapoor

IMAGE: Trust Sonam Kapoor to go hatke... these beaded hair accessories are lovely. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

 

Karisma Kapoor

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor's delicate hair trinkets spell c-l-a-s-s-y. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari's pearl-core game is strong! Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Use your maang tikkas as bejewelled braid ornaments like Komal Pandey. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
Is This Kriti, Manushi's Fave New Trend?
Is This Kriti, Manushi's Fave New Trend?
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 2

World Wildlife Day: 8 Rare Animals Only Seen In India

webstory image 3

World Dosa Day: 8 Flippin Good Dosa Recipes

VIDEOS

Ladakh turns picturesque as fresh snowfall blankets the region2:27

Ladakh turns picturesque as fresh snowfall blankets the...

Aisha Sharma turns up the heat0:38

Aisha Sharma turns up the heat

Phoolon Ki Holi celebrations at Ramanreti Ashram, Mathura3:02

Phoolon Ki Holi celebrations at Ramanreti Ashram, Mathura

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD